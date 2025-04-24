Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu of the Kano High Court has delivered judgement on the case of a man who killed his stepmother and sister

The judge sentenced Sagiru Rijiyar-Zaki to death by hanging after he was found guilty of unlawful killings

The prosecution counsel, Barr. Lamido Abba-Sorondinki said Sagiru committed the offence on January 7, 2023

Kano state - 22-year-old Sagiru Rijiyar-Zaki has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing his stepmother and sister at Rijiyar Zaki Quarters in Kutama village, Gwarzo local government area of Kano state.

Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu of the Kano High Court found Sagiru guilty of unlawful killing.

22-year-old Sagiru Rijiyar-Zaki kills his mother, sister on January 7, 2023, in Kano state.

As reported by Daily Trust, the court established that Sagiru fatally stabbed his stepmother, Rabi’atu Sagir, and strangled his sister, Munawara, using a scarf.

The prosecution counsel, Barr. Lamido Abba-Sorondinki informed the court that the convict committed the offence on January 7, 2023.

Abba-Sorondinki presented two witnesses and tendered exhibits before the court to prove the case.

Justice Adamu-Aliyu ruled that the prosecution had successfully proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Saguri had earlier denied committing the offence.

The defence counsel, Barr. Mubarak Abubakar presented the convict to testify in his defence during the trial.

