Court Sentences Man to Death for Killing Stepmother, Sister
- Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu of the Kano High Court has delivered judgement on the case of a man who killed his stepmother and sister
- The judge sentenced Sagiru Rijiyar-Zaki to death by hanging after he was found guilty of unlawful killings
- The prosecution counsel, Barr. Lamido Abba-Sorondinki said Sagiru committed the offence on January 7, 2023
Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Kano state - 22-year-old Sagiru Rijiyar-Zaki has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing his stepmother and sister at Rijiyar Zaki Quarters in Kutama village, Gwarzo local government area of Kano state.
Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu of the Kano High Court found Sagiru guilty of unlawful killing.
As reported by Daily Trust, the court established that Sagiru fatally stabbed his stepmother, Rabi’atu Sagir, and strangled his sister, Munawara, using a scarf.
The prosecution counsel, Barr. Lamido Abba-Sorondinki informed the court that the convict committed the offence on January 7, 2023.
Abba-Sorondinki presented two witnesses and tendered exhibits before the court to prove the case.
Justice Adamu-Aliyu ruled that the prosecution had successfully proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.
Saguri had earlier denied committing the offence.
The defence counsel, Barr. Mubarak Abubakar presented the convict to testify in his defence during the trial.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.