The Cross River State Police Command has arrested Idara Aniefiok Amos, a 29-year-old who killed his mother

The deceased, Ekaette Aniefiok Amos, 62, was said to have been left inside the room to burn to death after the son had set the house ablaze

The 62-year-old escaped the fire but was captured by the suspect, who used an iron hoe to hit her head, and she passed away on her way to the hospital

Calabar, Cross River - A 29-year-old named Idara Aniefiok Amos, who stands accused of fatally attacking his mother, Ekaette Aniefiok Amos, expressed confusion about his actions, claiming he couldn't understand why he would commit such a crime.

Among 15 individuals arrested for various offences, Idara was presented by the Cross River State Police Command on Friday, February 23.

The State's Commissioner of Police, Gyogon Grimah, revealed during the parade in Calabar that Idara allegedly blamed his mother for his worsening financial situation before allegedly killing her and setting fire to their home at No. 22 Asuquo Asuquo Street, Calabar South.

Police recount how Idara killed his mother

The police commissioner disclosed that the deceased mother of Idara had escaped the blazing fire emanating from the house when he ignited it.

He said the poor 62-year-old was captured by the suspect, who used an iron hoe to hit her head, and she passed away on her way to the hospital.

As quoted by The Nation, the police commissioner said:

“The mother, Ekaette Aniefiok Amos ‘f’ age 62yrs escaped from the burning house unhurt but the suspect used an iron hoe to hit his mother on the head. The victim died on the way to the hospital.

In an interview, the suspect claimed that something strange pushed him into the act, he said:

“I actually cannot explain what caused me to do it. For the last few months, my life has turned upside down, but I cannot explain anything now.”

