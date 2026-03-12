The SEC has issued a warning to fintech operators and digital investment platforms against operating without proper registration

The commission said unregistered digital platforms is significant risks to investors in Nigeria’s capital market

A full list of platforms and companies it has closed down over the years has been released

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched its a Regulator/FinTech Clinic as part of efforts to strengthen oversight of Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital finance ecosystem.

The event, held on Tuesday, March 10 aims to align technological innovation with regulatory compliance while ensuring adequate protection for investors in the capital market.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of the SEC, Emomotimi Agama, said the initiative was designed to deepen dialogue between regulators and fintech operators.

According to him, Nigeria has emerged as one of Africa’s leading fintech hubs, with entrepreneurs expanding financial access and leveraging technology to bridge structural gaps in the financial system, Punch reports.

He noted, however, that regulatory frameworks must evolve alongside technological developments to ensure investor protection and market integrity.

Agama said responsible innovation requires regulatory rules that are both protective and adaptable to changing market realities.

SEC promises to investors

The SEC DG boss explained that the commission’s mandate to protect investors, ensure fair and transparent markets, and facilitate capital formation remains fully compatible with technological innovation.

He added that clarity, predictability, and trust remain essential conditions for innovation to thrive within the financial system.

He revealed that since 2018, the commission has taken several steps to support fintech development in Nigeria’s capital market, including establishing a dedicated fintech department and introducing innovation facilitators to guide new market entrant.

SEC warns against unregistered investment platforms

In a keynote address, the Executive Commissioner for Operations at the SEC, Bola Ajomale, said digital assets and investment platforms have increasingly attracted young Nigerians.

He noted that while enthusiasm for digital finance continues to grow, the sector also faces rising risks from unregistered investment platforms and other illegal operators.

Ajomale explained that the commission has engaged with more than 500 firms to better understand emerging fintech business models and ensure appropriate regulatory oversight.

He revealed that over the years the commission has been able to rid the market of illegal firms.

Checks on SEC website revealed the illegal platforms closed down over the years as follow:

Women in Oil Ltd – Kaduna State

Rosabon Financial Services Ltd – Lagos State / Port Harcourt

Gift from Above – Onitsha

Baresi Capital Ltd – Lagos State

Joy Apple Investment Ltd – Lagos State

Divine Settlement Investment and Resources Company Ltd – Lagos State

Obichi Investment & Management Nig. Ltd – Onitsha

New Nation/Women in Oil – 35 states excluding Borno and Yobe

Equation Global Services Solution – Port Harcourt

DMC Management Ltd – Lagos State

Whitewood Asset Management Limited – Lagos State

Lamb & Lamb Ltd – Anambra State

Powertronic Ltd – Rivers State

Madumon Investment Ltd – Anambra State

Stock Empire Ventures Limited – Oyo State

YBF Consult Limited – Abuja/Ilorin

Tine God Network Limited – Lagos/Onitsha

Converged Dynamic International Limited – Sokoto/Port Harcourt

All Trust Heritage International Limited – Bonny Island, Rivers State

Fantastic Esanbet Nigeria Limited – Benin, Edo State

MMM Federal Republic of Nigeria – Online

Flexus Global Solutions Investment Ltd – Port Harcourt

Ruby Gold Ventures – Abuja

Yuan D – Abuja/Asaba/Kano

Box Value Trading Company

Loom Nigeria Money

Flip Cash Investment

Helping Hand and Investment

MBA Forex and Investment Ltd

Federate Investors Trading Company

Jamalife Helpers Global Ltd

Kudy Financial Ltd

Now Now Alert

Darrol Investment Limited – Ibadan

Oxford International Group – Lagos/Port Harcourt

Farmforte Agro Allied Solutions – Lagos/Abuja

Vekt Capital Investment Limited – Lagos/Abuja

Ovaioza Farm Produce Storage Business – Abuja

