How to Access Benefits and Financial Support in UK if You Are Looking for Work
Europe

How to Access Benefits and Financial Support in UK if You Are Looking for Work

by Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
4 min read
  • The United Kingdom (UK) embraces newcomers with a rich multicultural environment and specialised visa routes
  • Unemployment in the UK is predicted to peak at 5.3% in 2026, the highest level since the 2020 lockdown
  • In the UK, Jobseeker’s Allowance and Universal Credit provide essential financial support for job seekers

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international relations.

London, United Kingdom - The United Kingdom (UK) actively welcomes newcomers, providing a multicultural environment, tailored visa routes for work and study, and support for community integration.

Living in the UK offers a high standard of living, rich culture, and diverse communities, though the cost of living can be high, particularly in London. Key features of life in the UK include a strong healthcare system (NHS), accessible public transport, unpredictable weather, and a unique blend of historic charm and modern, cosmopolitan city life.

UK offers multicultural life, work visas, and support, but faces rising unemployment in 2026.
Keir Starmer-led UK welcomes newcomers with work visas and support, but unemployment is projected to rise in 2026.
Source: Twitter

As reported on Tuesday, March 3, by The Guardian UK, unemployment in the UK is set to peak in 2026 at a higher rate than previously estimated, with a "worrying" increase in young people being out of work, the government's official forecaster has said.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said unemployment will peak at 5.3% in 2026, up from its previous forecast in November 2025 of 4.9%.

The figure would be the highest unemployment level since the final quarter of 2020, when the UK was in lockdown during the Covid pandemic. Excluding the COVID-19 period, it will be the highest rate since September 2015.

The forecast came as the OBR downgraded the UK’s growth prospects for this year, with GDP expected to increase by 1.1% in 2026, down from 1.4% in 2025, before averaging 1.6% a year until 2030.

It said inflation would fall from 3.4% in 2025 to 2.3% in 2026 and 2% from 2027 to 2030.

However, the OBR acknowledged that its projections were subject to a significant amount of uncertainty due to the Iran war, which it said could have a "very significant" impact on the UK economy, Reuters noted.

Given that employment is central to financial stability and personal purpose, Legit.ng outlines the benefits and financial support available to jobseekers in the UK, based on information from the UK government's official website.

UK's benefits and financial support

Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA)

You can apply for New Style Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) to help you when you are looking for work.

You cannot apply for income-based JSA any more. If you are currently getting income-based JSA, you’ll keep getting payments while you are eligible until your claim ends.

You could get Universal Credit at the same time or instead of New Style JSA. Check if you are eligible for Universal Credit.

Universal credit in UK

Universal Credit is a payment to help with your living costs. It is paid monthly, or twice a month for some people in Scotland.

You may be able to get it if you are on a low income, out of work, or you cannot work.

If you already get other benefits

Universal Credit is replacing the following benefits:

  • Housing Benefit
  • Income Support
  • income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
  • income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

If you are getting any of these benefits, you do not need to do anything unless either:

  • Your circumstances change
  • You get a letter called a ‘Migration Notice’ telling you that you must claim Universal Credit
UK government plans support for households facing rising living costs, including energy bill assistance and welfare reforms.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledges support for households amid rising living costs. Photo credit: @Keir_Starmer
Source: Twitter

UK's pension credit

Pension Credit gives you extra money to help with your living costs if you are over State Pension age and on a low income. Pension Credit can also help with housing costs such as ground rent or service charges.

You might get extra help if you are a carer, severely disabled, or responsible for a child or young person.

Pension Credit is separate from your State Pension.

You can get Pension Credit even if you have other income, savings or own your own home.

Source: Legit.ng

