Man Brutally Kills Mother With Stick in Cross River, Throws Body Inside Well, Police React
- Mathias Amunde was arrested in Cross River for killing his mother with a stick, later confessing in a viral video to disposing of her body in a well
- The Cross River Police Command confirmed the arrest and plans to transfer Amunde to the headquarters for further investigation while actively pursuing the accomplice
- The brutal murder has shocked the Obudu community, with police assuring residents of a thorough investigation and justice for the heinous crime
The Cross River State Police Command has arrested a man, Mathias Amunde, in connection with the gruesome murder of his mother in Obudu Local Government Area
According to police and video evidence, Amunde, along with an accomplice, used a stick to kill his mother and disposed of her body by throwing it into a well.
In a chilling interrogation video shared on Instagram by user @isaacfayoseoriginal, Amunde admitted to the crime.
Speaking in Pidgin, he said:
“I and Walcot killed her. We killed her with a stick. Walcot has gone to his house. After we killed her, Walcot dragged her out of the house, and we jointly carried her body to the well. I opened the well, and we threw her body inside.”
Police React to the incident
The Cross River State Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the arrest in an exclusive interview on Monday, January 13.
She stated that the case would be handed over to the command’s headquarters for further investigation.
“Yes, he has been arrested. He will be transferred to the police headquarters for further investigation tomorrow (Tuesday),” Ugbo said.
Accomplice still at large
Amunde revealed that his accomplice, identified as Walcot, fled after the incident. Police have yet to apprehend Walcot, but investigations are ongoing to track him down.
Residents of the Obudu community are reeling from the brutal murder. Many expressed disbelief at the act, describing it as both shocking and unprecedented in the area.
The Cross River State Police Command assured the public of a thorough investigation and promised to bring all culprits to justice.
Ugbo added that updates on the case would be provided as the investigation progresses.
The tragic incident underscores the need for vigilance and prompt reporting of suspicious activities within communities.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944