The Cross River State Police Command has arrested a man, Mathias Amunde, in connection with the gruesome murder of his mother in Obudu Local Government Area

According to police and video evidence, Amunde, along with an accomplice, used a stick to kill his mother and disposed of her body by throwing it into a well.

Tragedy as man murders mother in Cross Rivers Photo credit: @justsociety4all

Source: Twitter

In a chilling interrogation video shared on Instagram by user @isaacfayoseoriginal, Amunde admitted to the crime.

Speaking in Pidgin, he said:

“I and Walcot killed her. We killed her with a stick. Walcot has gone to his house. After we killed her, Walcot dragged her out of the house, and we jointly carried her body to the well. I opened the well, and we threw her body inside.”

Police React to the incident

The Cross River State Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the arrest in an exclusive interview on Monday, January 13.

She stated that the case would be handed over to the command’s headquarters for further investigation.

“Yes, he has been arrested. He will be transferred to the police headquarters for further investigation tomorrow (Tuesday),” Ugbo said.

Accomplice still at large

Amunde revealed that his accomplice, identified as Walcot, fled after the incident. Police have yet to apprehend Walcot, but investigations are ongoing to track him down.

Residents of the Obudu community are reeling from the brutal murder. Many expressed disbelief at the act, describing it as both shocking and unprecedented in the area.

The Cross River State Police Command assured the public of a thorough investigation and promised to bring all culprits to justice.

Ugbo added that updates on the case would be provided as the investigation progresses.

The tragic incident underscores the need for vigilance and prompt reporting of suspicious activities within communities.

Source: Legit.ng