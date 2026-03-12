EKEDC has released another update on the planned three-day power outage in its networks

The power outage is due to an equipment upgrade at one of its substations which involves replacing obsolete 11kV panels with new ones

The upgrade EKEDC said will help to improve electricity reliability and power quality in parts of Lagos

Residents in parts of Lekki, Lagos state, will experience a temporary electricity outage for three days as power distribution authorities carry out an equipment upgrade aimed at improving supply reliability.

The notice was issued by the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), which said the planned work would involve replacing obsolete 11kV panels at the Waterfront Injection Substation in the Lekki district.

According to the company, the installation will require a temporary shutdown of the substation from Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 15, 2026, during which electricity supply will be suspended in several communities.

Equipment upgrade to affect power supply

EKEDC has apologised to customers for the inconvenience the outage may cause and appealed for patience while the upgrade is completed.

It said the upgrade is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the quality and stability of electricity distribution within its network.

The company said in a statement to customers said:

“Please be informed that an equipment upgrade will be carried out at the Waterfront Injection Substation involving the replacement of obsolete 11kV panels with new ones."

Areas affected by the outage

Residents and businesses in several parts of the Lekki District will experience power disruptions during the upgrade exercise.

The affected areas according to EKEDC include:

Oriwu Akinyemi New Creation/Jide Sawyer U3 Estate Remi Olowude Blue Water Five Palms Twin Water Providence Street Akanbi Disu Iron Bar Babatunde Kuboye Mike Adegbite Akwuzu Omorinre Johnson Ladipo Omotosho Olori Muyibat Furo Ezimora Efunyemi Onanuga Prof. Akinkunmi Street Diamed Medical Center

The power outage will also affects customers of surrounding areas

The distribution company assured that the upgrade will help improve the reliability and quality of electricity supply to customers in the Lekki corridor once completed.

National grid load reduces

Also EKEDC has apologise to customers on power supply distribution in its network.

The company said:

"We sincerely regret the current service disruption being experienced across our network. This disruption is a result of gas supply constraints affecting power generation.

"We fully understand the inconvenience this situation may be causing and deeply appreciate your patience and continued understanding during this period.

"Please be assured that all relevant stakeholders are working diligently to resolve the gas supply challenge and restore normal power supply as quickly as possible."

IKEDC apologise to customers

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Ikeja Electric has apologised to customers facing electricity outages in parts of its coverage area, attributing the disruptions to gas supply constraints affecting power generation on the national grid.

The company acknowledged the inconvenience the outages have caused to homes and businesses, adding that efforts are underway to resolve the situation and improve electricity supply.

