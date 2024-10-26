A tragic incident in Gombe State saw 31-year-old Jonathan James allegedly stab his 65-year-old aunt, Ramatu Musa

Local authorities responded quickly to a distress call received at 2:15 a.m., but despite their efforts, Musa was pronounced dead

The police apprehended James at the scene and recovered the knife used in the attack, with officials emphasizing their commitment to ensuring justice for Musa

A tragic incident unfolded in Bagadaza Quarters, Gombe State, where 31-year-old Jonathan James allegedly stabbed his 65-year-old aunt, Ramatu Musa, fatally injuring her with a sharp knife.

The incident occurred late at night, prompting an urgent response from local authorities.

Girema Yahaya, the leader of the patrol team from Pantami Division, revealed the timeline of events surrounding the crime.

Yahaya stated:

“We received a distress call at 2:15 a.m. and immediately responded to the scene.

“Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Specialist Hospital in Gombe.”

According to a statement from the state's Police Public Relations Officer, Buhari Abdullahi, the stabbing occurred around 1:35 a.m. on October 21, 2024, Vanguard reported.

Musa sustained severe chest injuries that ultimately led to her tragic demise.

Abdullahi provided further insights into the police response, confirming the immediate arrest of the suspect at the crime scene, The Punch reported.

“The suspect, Jonathan James, was apprehended at the scene, and the knife used in the crime was recovered as evidence,” he said.

He emphasized the seriousness with which the police are treating this case.

“The police are taking this case very seriously, and the suspect will soon face charges in court for prosecution. We condemn this heinous act and will ensure that the perpetrator faces the full weight of the law,” Abdullahi added.

The shocking nature of the incident has left the local community in disbelief. Residents expressed their sorrow over the tragic loss of Ramatu Musa, who was known for her kindness and warmth.

