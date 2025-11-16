The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Leopards of DR Congo in the World Cup playoff in Morocco later today

Both countries continue their long journey through the playoff, which could end at the World Cup if they win all games

Fans can connect with the match via multiple television stations and accredited live stream platforms by FIFA

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo are set to clash today, November 16, 2025, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final in Morocco.

Nigeria defeated the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 in the first semi-final, while DR Congo scored a late goal to beat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the other semi-final.

Nigeria and DR Congo set to battle in the World Cup playoff final in Morocco. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

According to CAF, the two teams will face off in the final at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat to decide Africa's representative at the intercontinental playoff.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are the better side based on FIFA rankings, as they sit 41st in the world, while the Leopards are ranked 60th in the world.

Nigeria vs DR Congo team news

The Super Eagles have a full house of all invited 24 players with no injuries or suspension for the crucial match as they continue their World Cup quest.

Semi Ajayi returns for selection after serving his suspension against Gabon, while CAF clears Wilfred Ndidi to play despite receiving a yellow card against the Panthers.

Eric Chelle has no injury concerns in the squad as all players completed the final training session at Institut Royal de Formation Des Cadres in Salé unscathed.

DR Congo also has a full house and received a massive boost from FIFA, which approved the nationality switch of three players: Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Mario Stroeykens, and goalkeeper Matthieu Epolo.

The NFF identified some key players in the team who could give Nigeria problems, including captain Chancel Mbemba, Cedric Bakambu and Fiston Mayele.

Nigeria vs DR Congo head-to-head

Nigeria and DR Congo have met six times in all competitions, with the central Africans having the upper hand against the three-time African champions, with three wins to two and one draw.

Eric Chelle has a full squad ahead of Nigeria vs DR Congo. Photo from @wtroostekong.

The Super Eagles have won four of their last five matches, with the only draw against South Africa in September, while DR Congo have also won four of their last five matches.

Nigeria has featured at six World Cups, while their opponents’ only appearance was at the 1974 tournament in West Germany, crashing out in the group stage.

Where to watch Nigeria vs DR Congo

The Super Eagles' match against DR Congo will be live on SuperSport channels on DStv and their streaming apps for the African audience and the FIFA+ app for international audiences. Sporty TV on YouTube will also stream the match.

CAF sent message to Nigeria and DR Congo

The two countries are due to clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoff final on Sunday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

