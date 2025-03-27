Police authorities in Ekiti state have arrested Victor Lorjaal for allegedly murdering his mother, Victoria Lorjaal, and his sister, Brenda Lorjaal, on a farm

One of the children of the deceased, who is an eyewitness, narrated to the police how the suspect reportedly attacked his mother and sister with a cutlass on the farm

The State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, has ordered a full investigation into the unfortunate incident

Ekiti state, Ado Ekiti - Ekiti state police command has arrested a man identified as Victor Lorjaal of Aba Ile camp, Itaji-Ekiti, for allegedly mutilating his mother, named Mrs Victoria Lorjaal, and his elder sister, named Brenda Lorjaal, to death.

How the man allegedly killed his mother, sister

The police public relations officer, SP Sunday Abutu, confirmed this in a statement made available in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, March 27.

According to him, the incident happened on March 25, 2025, at about 07.10 am on the farm.

Abutu stated that Victor Lorjaal, a resident of Aba Ile camp, Itaji-Ekiti, was working on the farm with a sibling when he suddenly left and approached his mother and sister at a distant location.

Moments later, his mother’s screamed for help, alerted the eyewitness, who arrived too late, finding both victims dead in a pool of blood.

The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended by the police.

Abutu said:

“One of the children of the deceased, who is an eyewitness, narrated that while working with the suspect on the farm, he suddenly left him and went to meet their mother and sister at a distant location where they were also working.

“According to him, shortly after the suspect left, he heard his mother screaming for help, but before he could get closer, the suspect had committed the dastardly act and took to his heel with the cutlass he used, only to meet the two victims in the pool of their blood.”

Suspect arrested after gruesome murder of mother, sister

Meanwhile, Abutu added that the the state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, has ordered a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incident.

Speaking further, he noted that the suspect will be charged to court immediately after the completion of the investigation.

Note: We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

