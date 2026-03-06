Nigeria’s Federal Government has issued a clear list of items that are absolutely banned from trade, ownership, or sale across the country

The restrictions are aimed at protecting public safety, preserving cultural values, and preventing harmful practices

Below is a breakdown of these prohibited items, explained in simple terms for everyday understanding

The Federal Government of Nigeria has outlined a strict list of items that are completely prohibited.

These items cannot be bought, owned, or sold within the country. The ban is designed to protect public safety, uphold cultural values, and safeguard the environment.

FG Lists Absolutely Banned Items in Nigeria, Can Not Be Bought, Owned or Sold in All 36 States

Source: Twitter

Below is the full list of banned items, explained in simple terms for clarity.

1. Air Pistols

2. Airmail Photographic Printing

Paper.

3. All counterfeit/pirated materials

or articles including Base or

Counterfeit Coin of any Country.

4. Beads composed of inflammable

Celluloid substances or other similar substances

5. Blank invoices.

6. Coupons for Foreign Football pools or other betting arrangements.

7. Cowries.

8. Exhausted tea or tea mixed with other substances. For the purposes of this item, "exhausted tea" means any tea which has been deprived of its proper quality, strength, or virtue by steeping, infusion, decoction or other means.

9. Implements appertaining to the reloading of cartridges.

10. Indecent or obscene prints, painting, books, cards, engraving or any indecent or obscene articles.

11. Manilas.

12. Matches made with white phosphorous.

13. Materials of any description with a design which, considering the

purpose for which any such material is intended to be used, is

likely in - the opinion of the president to create a breach of the peace or to offend the religious

views of any class of persons in Nigeria.

14. Meat, Vegetables or provisions declared by a health officer to be unfit for human

Consumption. other

15. Piece goods and all other textiles including wearing apparel, hardware of all kinds' crockery and china bearing inscriptions (whether in Roman or Arabic characters) from the Koran or from the traditions and commentaries on the Koran. or earthenware goods.

16. Pistols disguised in any form.

17. Second-hand clothing.

18. Silver or metal alloy coins not being legal tender in Nigeria.

19. Nuclear Industrial waste and other Toxic waste.

This list highlights the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting citizens, preserving cultural values, and ensuring public safety. Anyone found dealing in these banned items risks facing severe penalties under Nigerian law.

See the full list from FCCPC here.

Banned and censored books written by popular Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Books have always been powerful tools in the struggle for freedom of speech. They can inspire, challenge authority, and spark debate.

Yet, throughout history, some Nigerian authors have seen their works banned or censored, either for political reasons or for content deemed inappropriate.

Censorship refers to the control of information and ideas that should ordinarily circulate freely. It often involves suppressing or restricting books considered morally, politically, or socially objectionable. According to academic researcher, Emmanuel Ifeduba from Redeemer’s University, here are books by popular Nigerian authors that have been banned.

Source: Legit.ng