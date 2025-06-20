A man identified as Alexander Peter has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his 71-year-old mother, Mrs. Atiny Peter

The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, said the suspect hacked his mother to death with a machete

According to CP Azare, the tragic incident occurred in Ikot Inyang village, located in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of the state

Ikot Inyang, Akwa Ibom state - Operatives of the Akwa Ibom state police command has arrested a man identified as Alexander Peter, for hacking his mother to death with a machete.

The suspect killed his 71-year-old mother, Mrs. Atiny Peter in Ikot Inyang village, located in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, said the suspect, Alexander, was arrested on Tuesday, June 10.

CP Azare disclosed that investigations are currently ongoing to determine the motive behind the brutal act.

As reported by The Punch, the police boss made this known during a press briefing held on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at the police headquarters in Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo.

“The gruesome incident occurred in Ikot Inyang Village, Oruk Anam Local Government Area, where the suspect reportedly used the machete to hack his mother to death,”

Azare noted that the Police command is working to “unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the motive behind the heinous crime.”

The tragic incident has sparked concern in the community.

It is gathered that residents has expressed shocked over the violent death of the elderly woman at the hands of her own son.

The Police commissioner said more details will emerge as investigations progress.

