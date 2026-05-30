NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo predicts Arsenal will beat PSG 2-1 in the Champions League final

Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton also backs the Gunners, forecasting a 3-1 victory

Arsenal chase a historic European crown against reigning champions PSG in Budapest

With the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final just hours away, two of the biggest names in global sport have weighed in on the blockbuster showdown between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton have both predicted that Arsenal will emerge victorious against the French champions when the two European heavyweights meet in Budapest on Saturday.

Lewis Hamilton and Giannis Antetokounmpo playing football. Photo by Sutton Images and Kevin Cox

Source: Getty Images

Their predictions have generated excitement among Arsenal supporters, who are dreaming of witnessing the club lift the Champions League trophy for the first time in its history.

The final pits newly crowned Premier League champions Arsenal against a PSG side that arrive in Hungary as defending European champions and serial Ligue 1 winners.

Giannis backs Arsenal to edge PSG

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Antetokounmpo made his prediction while attending the official UEFA Champions League Festival in Budapest.

The Greek basketball icon was filmed filling out a prediction card before proudly showing his verdict to the camera.

Wearing a PlayStation x UEFA Champions League shirt, Giannis confidently predicted a 2-1 victory for Mikel Arteta's side.

Watch the video here:

The prediction quickly went viral on social media, with Arsenal supporters celebrating the backing of one of basketball's biggest stars.

Many fans responded by claiming the Greek international “knows football,” while others suggested his forecast could be a good omen for the North London club.

Giannis' prediction has surprised many observers, given his previous links to PSG. The Milwaukee Bucks star visited the Parc des Princes in 2020 and was presented with a personalised Paris Saint-Germain jersey.

However, the Greek Freak has recently appeared to switch allegiances, notably recreating Viktor Gyokeres' signature celebration, a gesture that has further endeared him to Arsenal fans ahead of the Champions League final.

Giannis Antetokounmpo doing the Gyokores celebration in 2026 and with a Paris Saint-Germain jersey with his name at Parc des Princes in 2020. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

His prediction comes after Arsenal completed a remarkable domestic campaign by ending a 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

Hamilton predicts comfortable Gunners win

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton also threw his support behind Arsenal ahead of the final.

The British racing legend went even further than Giannis by predicting a convincing 3-1 victory for Arteta's men.

Hamilton's allegiance to Arsenal is well documented, making his prediction unsurprising to fans familiar with his football loyalties.

The Formula One icon believes Arsenal have what it takes to overcome one of Europe's most dangerous attacking sides and finally secure the elusive Champions League trophy.

Watch the video here:

Hamilton's confidence reflects the growing belief among Arsenal supporters that this could be the season their club finally conquers Europe.

Sports stars divided over final

While Giannis and Hamilton have backed Arsenal, not everyone in the sporting world agrees.

French NBA sensation Victor Wembanyama has instead tipped PSG to retain their European crown.

The San Antonio Spurs star's support for the Paris-based club was widely expected given his French roots.

The differing opinions among global sports stars underline how finely balanced many believe the contest to be.

Both teams enter the final with impressive credentials and plenty of momentum.

PSG are aiming to defend the title they won last season after thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in one of the most dominant Champions League final performances in recent memory.

Luis Enrique's side also arrive as French champions once again, having secured a fifth consecutive Ligue 1 title.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to cap off one of the greatest campaigns in their history.

After finishing second in the Premier League for three consecutive seasons, Arteta finally guided the Gunners back to the summit of English football this year.

Now they stand just one victory away from completing a historic double.

Arsenal defence faces PSG firepower

The final has been billed as a battle between the competition's strongest defence and most lethal attack.

According to BBC, Arsenal have recorded nine clean sheets in this season's Champions League campaign, more than any other side in the tournament.

The Gunners have built their success on controlling possession and limiting opponents' opportunities.

PSG, however, have been devastating in front of goal. The French champions have scored 44 goals in the competition compared to Arsenal's 29, per Sofascore.

Players such as Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue have been instrumental in PSG's run to the final.

The challenge for Arsenal will be finding the right balance between maintaining their defensive solidity and imposing themselves offensively. Arteta will be hoping his side can dominate possession and force PSG onto the back foot in Budapest.

Arsenal wary of PSG threat

Legit.ng previously reported that Arsenal legend Paul Merson warned the Gunners about the danger posed by PSG stars Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue ahead of the final.

The former England international described both attackers as game-changers capable of deciding the contest on their own, urging Arsenal to keep them quiet if they hope to return to North London as champions of Europe.

Source: Legit.ng