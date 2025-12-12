Governor Siminalayi Fubara said explained the reason for defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The River state governor has official dumped the PDP and joined the APC by registering and receiving his card from the ruling party

Governor Fubara assured APC members that he would take all necessary steps to strengthen the party in Rivers state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Governor Siminalayi Fubara said he joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to return the favour President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did in stabilising River state.

Legit.ng reprts that Governor Fubara dumped the crisis-ridden Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after meeting with Tinubu at the Aso Rock in Abuja.

Governor Fubara explained that there was need to align Rivers state with power at the Tinubu-led Federal Government at the centre

As reported by Vanguard, Fubara stated this while speaking after receiving his card, during his reception by APC at the State Government House, Port Harcourt.

Fubara filled out the APC membership form and other party documents, and was handed the party slip and membership card at the event.

“I took this decision as my return of favour; my own clearing the bush to ensure that his (Tinubu’s) re-election come 2027 will be easy and smooth in this state.

“Now that we are all in one party – I know we have always supported, but from different flats – we are inside one flat. The job is now easy to fulfil what we have promised the President.”

Governor Fubara promised that he would take all necessary steps to strengthen the APC in the oil-rich state.

The governor said the APC has a task to preach the good news of President Tinubu.

He explained that the task is to soften every strongman and to make sure that it would be a smooth sail in Rivers State.”

“I want to assure you that we will do everything to keep APC as the main and active progressive party in Rivers State.

Fubara mentions how PDP offended him

Recall that Fubara disclosed that if not for President Tinubu, he would have become a former governor.

The Rivers governor made the disclosure while announcing his defection from the PDP to the APC in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

Governor Fubara also shaded the PDP during his speech, stating that he was abandoned by the party during his challenges in the state.

Fubara after his allegation against the party

Legit.ng also reported that the PDP knocked Governor Fubara of Rivers over his claim that he was abandoned during his political challenges.

The party accused the governor of bending to the pressure despite the pressure he enjoyed from the PDP, civil society and Nigerians at large.

Reaction to the reason given by Fubara for joining the ruling APC, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the PDP national publicity secretary, explained that the governor took the path to his current political party willingly.

