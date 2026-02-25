Adamawa Assembly Speaker Bathiya Wesley has resigned from PDP amid mass defections of state lawmakers

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri is reportedly all but set to defect to the ruling APC, marking another blow to the PDP

PDP faces significant losses ahead of the 2027 elections, potentially diminishing its influence in the north-east geopolitical zone of Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Yola, Adamawa State - Bathiya Wesley, speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, has announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wesley officially unveiled the decision in a letter dated Wednesday, February 25, and addressed to the chairman of the PDP in Hong Ward, Hong Local Government Area (LGA) of Adamawa State.

Adamawa Speaker Bathiya Wesley leaves PDP, may join the APC ahead of 2027 elections. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Adamawa speaker quits PDP

The Nation reported that Majority Leader Kate Mamuno also defected on Wednesday, February 25.

In total, eight state lawmakers left the PDP.

Those who defected on Wednesday, February 25, alongside the speaker and majority leader include:

Pwamwakeno Mackondo (Numan Constituency) Musa Mahmud Kallamu (Mayo Belwa Constituency) Moses Yerima Zah (Michika Constituency) Adun John Alaba (Uba Gaya Constituency) Bulus Kantom (Shelleng Constituency), and Japhet Hammanjabu (Verre Constituency)

Legit.ng reports that the latest defections mark another wave. The first occurred on Monday, February 23, when Abdullahi Abubakar of Girei Constituency left the party, followed by six other PDP lawmakers on Tuesday, February 24.

On Wednesday, February 25, a fresh octet announced their resignation during plenary, citing the ongoing crisis within the PDP at the national level as the reason for their departure.

These sweeping resignations come in the wake of the widely anticipated exit of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

The speaker wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"I am deeply grateful to my friends and supporters who have stood by me and our shared cause. Thank you all for your unwavering loyalty. Together, we will continue our work to build a stronger Adamawa State and, by extension, a more prosperous nation."

Wesley's letter, shared on X, can be seen below:

Adamawa governor set to defect

As reported by Premium Times on Wednesday, February 25, Governor Fintiri is set to join the exodus of the PDP state governors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fintiri is believed to have held broad consultations as he finalises plans for the political switch.

The governor’s planned defection followed a recent visit by President Bola Tinubu to commission projects in the state. During the Adamawa visit, the president lauded the governor’s performance, noting that the administration’s impact has been transformative.

Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Fintiri may defect from PDP to APC ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

Source: Facebook

PDP suffers depletion ahead of 2027 election

Should the governor proceed with his defection, he would follow the lead of Taraba’s Agbu Kefas and further diminish the PDP’s presence in the North-east.

At the end of the 2023 elections, the main opposition party won the governorship seats of three of the six states in the region (Adamawa, Bauchi, and Taraba). As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections, the party may soon have only Bauchi State flying its flag in its Government House.

Boko Haram attacks Adamawa communities

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram launched a devastating assault on the towns of Sheweri and Kirchinga in Madagali LGA of Adamawa State.

The communities were overrun by the insurgents, forcing thousands of residents to flee into the surrounding bush amid intense gunfire and widespread arson.

Source: Legit.ng