President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has decorated the acting IGP Tunji Disu following Egbetokun’s resignation

Disu assumes office at a time of ongoing security and institutional challenges in Nigeria

Experts outline seven priority areas, including welfare, technology, neutrality and operational reforms

On February 25, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu formally presented the new Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, who has taken over leadership of the Nigeria Police Force.

Legit.ng reports that Disu assumed office following the resignation of former IGP Kayode Egbetokun, who stepped down citing personal and family-related reasons.

Egbetokun was appointed in June 2023 and had earlier received a four-year tenure extension that was expected to run until 2027.

With Nigeria currently grappling with multiple security concerns, the new police chief faces immediate expectations.

Below are seven critical areas observers believe he should prioritise.

1. Enforcing withdrawal of police from VIPs

In November last year, President Tinubu directed that police officers attached to politicians and dignitaries be withdrawn and redeployed to core policing duties.

In an interview with the BBC, security expert, retired Major Muhammadu Bashir Galma, has stressed the need to fully enforce this directive.

He noted that officers redeployed from non-essential assignments should receive refresher training before returning to active duty to strengthen operational capacity.

2. Reducing the military’s burden

One issue that has long been debated in Nigeria is how the work of the police, the military, and other security agencies intersects.

Retired Major Galma said that if the police are further trained in intelligence gathering techniques and are coordinated with the military, they will help end the security problems facing the country.

The fight against insurgents and Boko Haram is traditionally a police operation, but the military is taking the lead.

This leads to the belief that if the new inspector general does the right thing, he could reduce the workload of the military.

3. Embracing technology and automation

One issue that has long been discussed is how matters involving the Nigerian police are taking up time, rather than reducing congestion at the country's police stations.

In this regard, Kabiru Adamu said that the Nigerian Senate has approved the automation of 18 police functions, eliminating the need to go to the office, "but not a single one has been implemented yet."

The use of science will also help in collecting intelligence and other special projects.

This makes it imperative for the new president to urgently start using science in policing.

4. Improving police welfare

In 2018, former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari announced an increase in police salaries. However, there are still calls for an increase in police salaries so that they can meet their daily needs without being monitored or manipulated by others.

Tunji Disu should strive to ensure that police officers are paid decent salaries and allowances and ensure their well-being.

In this regard, Galma said the new Inspector General should prioritise the welfare of police officers.

"Especially because of their large numbers, you will hear police officers complaining about homelessness, and low allowances. This is very demoralizing for the officers, and they will not work well," he said.

5. Rebuilding public trust

Public perception of the police remains a significant challenge. Allegations of misconduct, abuse and rights violations have eroded confidence in the force.

Many people in Nigeria suspect that the police do not conduct their duties fairly and in accordance with the rules.

The army and its officers are also accused of abuses, illegal arrests, and violations of law and order.

A police expert, Dennis Amachree, said one of the major tasks of the Disu is to make Nigerians see the police as their friends.

Kabiru Adamu, the CEO of Beacon Security and Consulting, also said:

"There have been complaints for a long time about police officers being abused and violating the rights of citizens. This is a major undertaking because it must make the community understand that the police are their friends."

6. Upgrading equipment and logistics

Operational effectiveness is often hampered by inadequate tools, vehicles and logistics. Reports of patrol vehicles without fuel and outdated equipment have raised concerns.

Providing modern tools, mobility support and communication systems will be critical to improving response time and overall efficiency.

7. Ensuring political neutrality ahead of elections

Nigerians have been accusing the police and other security agencies of meddling in political affairs, a matter that has become a major issue in the country's political arena.

This makes it clear that the police have a significant role to play in ensuring that Nigeria's general elections are held peacefully.

However, before the Nigerian general elections, there are gubernatorial elections in Osun and Ekiti states, which will be held in 2026, where the new acting inspector general should start chewing the gravel before the country's general elections.

The Inspector General of Police must ensure that I deploy my police officers across the country to ensure law and order during the elections, to prevent any untoward incidents, especially those involving incitement to violence and those who want to rig the elections.

