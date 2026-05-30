Arsenal reportedly received the joint-highest number of favourable officiating decisions in the Premier League this season

Review panel findings suggested the champions escaped multiple penalties and red-card incidents during the campaign

Chelsea and Arsenal finished as the biggest beneficiaries when VAR and on-field refereeing mistakes were combined

Arsenal's long-awaited Premier League title triumph has been thrown into fresh debate after newly released officiating data by the Premier League's key match incidents (KMI) panel suggested the champions were among the clubs that gained the most from refereeing mistakes throughout the season.

Mikel Arteta's side ended years of frustration by lifting the English top-flight trophy and were widely praised for their consistency, defensive discipline and ability to grind out results in crucial moments.

West Ham United fouls David Raya resulting in a late equalising goal for West Ham being disallowed by VAR. Photo by Marc Atkins

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However, a season-long review of key refereeing decisions has now revealed that several major calls went in Arsenal's favour.

The findings showed that the Gunners were among the biggest winners from both VAR reviews and on-field officiating errors, with only Chelsea matching their overall positive balance.

Perhaps most remarkably, Arsenal completed the entire league season without seeing a player sent off and without conceding a single penalty, a feat unmatched in Premier League history.

Yet the latest assessment suggests that record could have looked very different.

Arsenal's spotless disciplinary record questioned

According to the review released by BBC, Arsenal benefited from a number of incidents that could have significantly altered matches during their title charge.

Three separate penalty appeals against the north London club were judged to have been incorrectly dismissed during the season.

Had those spot-kicks been awarded, Arsenal's defensive statistics and points tally might have looked considerably different.

Gabriel Magalhaes clashing with Erling Haaland at Etihad Stadium on April 19, 2026. Photo by Alex Livesey

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The panel also identified three incidents where Arsenal players could have received red cards.

One of the most notable involved Kai Havertz, whose challenge on Burnley's Lesley Ugochukwu was later viewed as worthy of a dismissal.

The German escaped punishment at the time, allowing Arsenal to continue the match with 11 players.

The findings have inevitably fuelled debate among rival supporters, many of whom have questioned whether those decisions played a role in determining the destination of the title.

Chelsea top the list

Club Errors in favour Errors against Net Arsenal 7 2 5 Chelsea 8 3 5 Wolverhampton 6 2 4 Sunderland 4 2 2 West Ham 5 3 2 Everton 4 3 1 Burnley 1 1 0 Manchester City 4 4 0 Manchester United 4 4 0 Brentford 6 7 -1 Fulham 1 2 -1 Liverpool 1 2 -1 Newcastle 3 4 -1 Nottingham Forest 1 2 -1 Tottenham 3 4 -1 AFC Bournemouth 4 6 -2 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 3 -2 Crystal Palace 2 4 -2 Aston Villa 1 4 -3 Leeds United 0 4 -4

While Arsenal's title success has generated most of the attention, Chelsea actually finished as the club that benefited most from officiating mistakes.

The Blues reportedly received eight favourable decisions over the course of the campaign, one more than Arsenal.

Several controversial moments involving Chelsea were highlighted, including incidents in matches against Fulham, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Bournemouth.

Arsenal finished just behind their London rivals with seven decisions going their way.

When decisions both for and against each club were balanced, Chelsea and Arsenal emerged level as the biggest overall beneficiaries.

Moises Caicedo shown red card against Arsenal by Anthony Taylor after VAR review. Photo by James Gill

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The figures have reignited discussion over the influence of officiating on the final league standings, particularly in a season where margins at the top were often extremely narrow.

Other clubs left frustrated

Not every club enjoyed similar fortune. Several teams ended the campaign believing they had been on the wrong end of crucial calls, and the data appears to support some of those complaints.

Everton and Crystal Palace were among the clubs most negatively impacted by VAR decisions.

Leeds United, meanwhile, emerged as the biggest overall losers according to the analysis.

The Yorkshire side reportedly did not benefit from a single officiating mistake all season, leaving them with the worst balance in the division.

Aston Villa, Brighton and Newcastle United were also among the clubs that suffered more adverse decisions than favourable ones.

The findings are likely to add further weight to calls for greater transparency from match officials and the Premier League's refereeing body.

VAR remains football's biggest talking point

Despite being introduced to reduce errors, VAR continues to divide opinion across English football.

Supporters remain split over whether the technology is improving the game or simply creating new controversies.

According to Sky Sports, many fans remain unhappy with the current system, although a majority still favour reform rather than complete removal.

Refereeing officials have defended the technology, pointing to improvements in review times and a reduction in overall interventions compared to previous years.

The Premier League also continues to record fewer VAR reviews than many other major European leagues.

Nevertheless, the latest revelations are unlikely to ease concerns among supporters who believe major decisions continue to have a significant impact on results.

Arsenal chase European history

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal have an opportunity to cap off a memorable season when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final.

Having finally ended their long wait for Premier League glory, Arteta's side are now targeting the first Champions League trophy in the club's history as they look to complete a historic double.

Source: Legit.ng