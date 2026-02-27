The Presidency has reacted to Governor Umaru Fintiri’s defection to the APC, describing it as a major political development in Adamawa state

Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga said the move could impact former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s political standing in his home state

Fintiri, who announced his decision in a broadcast, said the defection was in the developmental interest of the Adamawa people

Legit.ng earlier reports that Governor Fintiri officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC on Friday, a development that has since triggered political reactions within and outside the state.

In a post on X on Friday, President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the governor’s move as a “big blow” to Atiku’s political ambition, suggesting that the former PDP presidential candidate may need to rethink his future in partisan politics.

Onanuga, in a tone that left little room for subtlety, claimed that Fintiri’s decision had effectively handed Atiku’s “entire home base” to the APC, strengthening the party’s dominance in Adamawa State ahead of the next presidential contest.

"If a politician is not so popular at home, he has no business selling his candidacy to outsiders. The time is nigh for Atiku to consider retiring from politics and going to his second home in Dubai." Onanuga said.

He further asserted that with the presidential election less than a year away, the development had weakened Atiku’s standing in his home state.

According to him, a politician who struggles to command influence at home cannot convincingly project national appeal.

Onanuga taunts Atiku

Taking a swipe at the former vice-president, the presidential spokesman suggested that it may be time for Atiku to consider retiring from politics and relocate to what he called his “second home in Dubai,” the United Arab Emirates.

Onanuga also claimed that Fintiri did not defect alone, alleging that members of his cabinet, lawmakers and other party officials in the state moved with him, thereby consolidating the APC’s position in Adamawa.

Onanuga wrote:

"With the presidential election less than a year away, Fintiri's defection is surely a big blow to veteran presidential runner Atiku Abubakar. His ADC is largely unknown in the state."

"He certainly needs to reassess his ambition, as his governor has turned the APC into an Adamawa juggernaut."

Governor Fintiri, in his broadcast announcing the move, said his defection was in the “developmental interest” of the Adamawa people.

Nigerians react as Fintiri dumps PDP for APC

Legit.ng reports that Nigerians have started reacting to the defection of the governor from the PDP.

Below are some of their reactions:

Omotayo connected the move to the 2027 election:

"Fintiri’s move to APC is significant. Adamawa is a key swing state with a large voter base. But defections rarely guarantee loyalty or votes. Voters are watching the economy, insecurity, and governance more than party flags. 2027 will still be a referendum on performance, not just alignments."

Fisayo Ademuwagun said it created a sure path for President Bola Tinubu:

"Honestly, there’s no realistic path for President Tinubu to lose the 2027 election."

Omashola Sagay welcomes Fintiri to the APC:

"Welcome on board, Governor Fintiri. I believe he will secure at least 40% to 45% of the votes in Adamawa. I’ll give the remaining votes to Atiku; his state will always deliver a win for him whenever he is on the ballot."

Suleiman Tajudeen congratulated the governor for joining the APC:

"We welcome Gov. Fintiri to the progressive fold! Let me see how Asiwaju will lose in 2027! ADC, bring it on!"

