Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers struck Zalau village in Bauchi State, killing an Islamic cleric

The attackers abducted the cleric’s wife and daughter, leaving the community in shock and fear

Police authorities had yet to issue an official response as residents prayed for the victims’ safe return

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers attacked and killed an Islamic cleric, Alh. Muhammad Bakoshi, in Zalau village, Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Reports indicated that the armed bandits, whose number could not be confirmed, stormed the cleric’s home in the late hours of Saturday, November 22, 2025.

According to AriseTV, Bakoshi, who served as the Discipline Officer of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Zalau, was killed during the assault.

According to sources, the attackers abducted Bakoshi’s wife, who had given birth just two weeks earlier, and his daughter. Both victims remained in captivity as of the time of this report.

Community in fear after bandits’ attack

A resident of Zalau village told journalists that the incident had thrown the community into fear and grief, leaving them exposed to insecurity and repeated bandit attacks.

He explained that villagers were praying for the safe return of the abducted family members and for strength to endure the difficult period.

The resident added:

“Bandits and kidnappers in Nigeria do not target only Christians. These criminals go after anyone they see as vulnerable, regardless of religion. Let’s focus on safety and unity, and we should not divide ourselves by faith.”

Police yet to react

As of the time of filing this story, the Bauchi State Police Command had not issued an official statement regarding the attack and abductions.

This report highlights the growing insecurity in Bauchi State, where communities continue to face threats from armed bandits and kidnappers.

About Bauchi state

Bauchi State, known as the “Pearl of Tourism,” is located in Nigeria’s North-East region.

Created on February 3, 1976 by General Murtala Muhammed, it has Bauchi as its capital and covers about 45,893 km², making it one of the largest states in the country.

The state is home to over 55 ethnic groups including Hausa, Fulani, Jarawa, Sayawa, and Kanuri.

With a population estimated at more than 8.3 million in 2022, Bauchi is rich in culture and natural resources.

It is governed by Bala Mohammed and is noted for its tourism sites such as Yankari National Park.

