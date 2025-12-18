The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that another governor elected on the platform of the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state, has dumped the party for the ruling party.

Nentawe Yelwata, the APC national chairman, announced the defection of the governor at the ruling party's 14th national caucus meeting, which was held at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja on Thursday, December 18.

APC says Governor Caleb Mutfwang has dumped the PDP and joined its party Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig, @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

According to the APC national chairman, Governor Mutfwang's defection brought the entire north-central under the control of the APC.

Governor Mutfwang, who has consistently denied the defection rumour in the last two years, would be the seventh governor who dump the PDP for the APC in 2025. The first was Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state, whose defection sent a shocking wave across the country.

Governor Oborevwori's defection was followed by his counterpart in Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno. Governors Peter Mbah, Agbu Kefas, Douye Diri, and Siminalayi Fubara of Enugu, Taraba, Bayelsa, and Rivers.

The PDP has been battling with a leadership crisis since the party lost its presidential election to the APC in the 2023 poll. The party currently has two factions of leaders, which development analysts have pointed out as the major reason for the defection of the governors.

However, some Nigerians have started reacting to the defection of the governor. Below are some of their reactions:

Dolapo questioned the defection:

"The entire north central geopolitical zone is now fully under APC governance. What's APC promising these people?"

Megamixer predicted the fall of the APC:

"The APC is currently repeating the PDP playbook of 2011. By aggressively absorbing opposition governors like Caleb Mutfwang, they are building a house too heavy for its foundation. When the floor finally gives way, the crash will be felt across every state house in the federation."

Masterpiece mocks Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo:

"Seyi Makinde is currently calculating his next move as a sole member of the PDP in the entire Southern Region."

Idris Garba said APC is becoming to powerful:

"Too much power in one party can stifle opposition and reduce accountability."

X-Time wrote:

"The PDP is left with only 3 states, how the mighty fall."

See more reactions here:

Source: Legit.ng