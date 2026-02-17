Breaking: Sultan’s Rep Officially Announces Start of Ramadan 2026 in Nigeria, Video Trends
- Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the leader of Muslims in Nigeria, has declared February 18 as the commencement of the 2026 Ramadan fasting through a representative
- Abubakar made the announcement on Tuesday night, February 17, in a telecast monitored by Legit.ng
- Muslims worldwide consider the holy month of Ramadan as a period of immense reward and spiritual cleansing
Sokoto, Sokoto State - The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin, has declared Wednesday, February 18, 2026, as the first day of Ramadan 1447AH.
Legit.ng reports that Al-Amin said the declaration was based on the sighting of the moon in major parts of the country earlier on Tuesday, February 17, which is the 29th day of the month of Shaban and thereby signifies February 18 as the first day of Ramadan 1447.
Shehu of Borno announces Ramadan 2026
Al-Amin represented Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), who is currently outside Nigeria. For the past 20 years, it has been the Sultan of Sokoto who has been issuing the announcement of the Ramadan moon sighting.
Shehu of Borno said:
“We got the information from Muslim leaders across the country, and we accept the sighting of the moon accordingly."
The monarch therefore urged the entire Muslim community in the country to begin the Ramadan fast from the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday, February 18, in accordance with Islamic teachings.
The trending X video can be watched below:
Before the Shehu of Borno's announcement, the Sultanate confirmed receiving reports of Ramadan crescent sightings from three locations across Nigeria.
In a statement, Umar Jubril Simwal, an ally of the Sultan of Sokoto and a prominent member of the National Moonsighting Committee, said the reported sightings were verified by authorities in the respective areas.
