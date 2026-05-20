Parents across major towns in Oyo state withdrew their children from schools as panic spread following the recent kidnapping incident in Oriire LGA

Schools in Iseyin and Ogbomoso reportedly shut down or closed early as fear of further attacks spread

Students at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, dispersed briefly after rumours of strange movements, before authorities restored calm on campus

Parents in major cities and towns across Oyo state have started withdrawing their children from schools as fear spreads following the recent kidnapping incident in Esinele, Oriire Local Government Area, which has triggered heightened security concerns across the state.

The development comes days after armed men abducted pupils and staff in the area, an incident that has drawn a swift response from security agencies.

Parents gathered at school gates in Iseyin to pick up their wards amid rising insecurity fears. Photo: RahamanAbiola

Source: Original

The federal government and the state authorities have since activated security operations, while the Inspector General of Police visited the scene as part of coordinated efforts to stabilise the situation.

Security sources also confirmed that contact has been established with the abductors, with rescue operations ongoing in surrounding forest areas.

Schools shut in rising anxiety

The incident, described by residents as unprecedented in scale and boldness within the region, has unsettled communities in Iseyin, Ogbomoso, and several parts of Oriire.

In Iseyin, multiple private schools reportedly shut down operations as parents rushed to pick up their wards amid growing uncertainty.

Similar scenes played out in Ogbomoso where school authorities advised parents to take their children home early.

Residents who spoke to Legit.ng said the atmosphere remained tense as false rumours of possible movements by armed groups continued to circulate, further fueling anxiety in already sensitive communities.

"We don't know what to believe anymore. But it is better to be safe than sorry," A Lautech student said.

The fear has been largely linked to the fresh nature of the attack, which many locals say has changed the perception of security in the area and raised concern about the vulnerability of schools and rural settlements.

LAUTECH students dispersed after panic

Tension also spread to the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, after reports emerged on Tuesday of strange movements around the Mayland axis of the city. Although unverified, the reports triggered panic among students, leading to a sudden rush out of lecture halls and hostels.

Eyewitnesses said the situation briefly descended into confusion as students attempted to leave campus en masse.

University authorities later stepped in to restore order and reassured students that there was no immediate threat to the institution.

The management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology issued a statement urging calm and caution in the handling of information circulating within and outside the campus community.

The university leadership said security agencies were actively monitoring developments around Ogbomoso and adjoining areas. It also urged students to disregard unverified reports and continue academic activities without fear.

I know whereabouts of bandits - Zamfara gov

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state had declared that he has the capacity to end banditry in the state within two months if given direct control over security agencies.

He said he knew the precise locations of the bandits terrorising the states by kidnapping residents and killing indiscriminately and unjustifiably.

Governor Lawal, however, mentioned one thing that is stopping him from arresting the bandits despite knowing their location.

Source: Legit.ng