Several countries have officially confirmed Thursday, February 19, as the first day of Ramadan 2026 based on astronomical calculations

Oman, Turkey, Singapore and Australia relied on scientific data to complete Shaaban as 30 days and set a definitive fasting date

Other countries, including Nigeria, the UAE and Pakistan, opted to await final confirmation through traditional moon sighting methods

Muslims across the world are counting down to the start of Ramadan 2026 as governments and religious authorities move to fix the first day of fasting. While early astronomical data has narrowed the likely window, the final declaration still depends on how individual countries balance scientific calculations with traditional crescent moon sighting.

The Islamic calendar follows a lunar cycle, meaning each month begins with the sighting of a new moon. Because visibility differs by geography and methodology, Ramadan often starts on different days across regions.

Some states rely almost entirely on astronomy to set dates in advance. Others wait until the eve of the expected start to supplement calculations with physical sighting reports.

Why Ramadan dates differ worldwide

For Ramadan 2026, most countries attempted or planned to attempt moon sighting on Tuesday, February 17.

According to Gulf News, astronomical assessments showed the crescent would set before the sun across large parts of the Middle East and beyond, making visibility impossible. This has led several countries to formally complete Shaaban as 30 days and confirm Thursday, February 19, as the first day of fasting.

Below is a list of countries that have officially announced their Ramadan start dates, alongside those still awaiting confirmation.

Countries that have confirmed Thursday, February 19

1. Oman

Oman became the first Gulf country to officially confirm Ramadan 2026. Authorities said astronomical data showed the moon would set before sunset on the 29th of Shaaban across all governorates, ruling out sighting. Wednesday, February 18, was declared the last day of Shaaban.

2. Turkey

Turkey announced February 19 as the start of Ramadan based on pre-calculated astronomical criteria. The country uses a system that declares a new lunar month when visibility is deemed possible anywhere sharing the same night.

3. Singapore

Singapore confirmed Thursday as the first day of fasting after assessments showed the moon would set before the sun on the observation night. The country applies local visibility criteria grounded in calculations.

4. Australia

Australia also set February 19 as the first day of Ramadan following advice from national religious bodies. The first night of Taraweeh prayers will be observed on Wednesday evening, February 18.

Countries awaiting final confirmation

In the Nigeria and United Arab Emirates, authorities are expected to confirm the start after traditional crescent moon sighting, although projections point to Thursday, February 19.

Similar approaches are being taken in Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt.

In Pakistan, meteorological officials say the crescent may be visible on the evening of February 18. Religious authorities will make the final call after reviewing sighting reports.

Ramadan will last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent. Eid al-Fitr is astronomically expected around March 20, though confirmation will again depend on local declarations.

