Sokoto, Sokoto State - The Sultanate has confirmed receiving reports of Ramadan crescent sightings from three locations across Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that in a statement on Tuesday night, February 17, Umar Jubril Simwal, an ally of Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), and a prominent member of the National Moonsighting Committee, said the sightings were verified by authorities in the respective areas.

From the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday, February 18, Muslims will begin observing Ramadan 2026.

Simwal said via X:

"His Eminence is currently abroad, and an official announcement will soon be made by the Shehu of Borno, who is the deputy president general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs."

Ramadan is the month in which it is believed that the Holy Qur'an was sent down from heaven "as a guidance for men and women, a declaration of direction, and a means of salvation." During this month, Muslims observe a strict fast from dawn until sunset.

