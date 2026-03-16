Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering religious activities in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - As Muslims look forward to the Eid-al-Fitr 2026, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, has visited President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

According to an update from Bayo Onanuga, a presidential spokesperson, the visit took place on Sunday, March 15.

Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III meets President Bola Tinubu during a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa ahead of the Eid al-Fitr 2026 celebration. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Onanuga shared X photos of the two men exchanging pleasantries and engaging in discussion.

A video of the meeting can be viewed below via X:

The visit of the president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) comes as Muslims in Nigeria prepare for the Eid-al-Fitr 2026 festival.

Source: Legit.ng