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Sultan of Sokoto Visits Tinubu Ahead of Eid-al-Fitr 2026, Photos, Video Emerge
Nigeria

Sultan of Sokoto Visits Tinubu Ahead of Eid-al-Fitr 2026, Photos, Video Emerge

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering religious activities in Nigeria and worldwide.

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FCT, Abuja - As Muslims look forward to the Eid-al-Fitr 2026, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, has visited President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

According to an update from Bayo Onanuga, a presidential spokesperson, the visit took place on Sunday, March 15.

Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III meets Bola Ahmed Tinubu during a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja ahead of Eid-el-Fitr 2026.
Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III meets President Bola Tinubu during a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa ahead of the Eid al-Fitr 2026 celebration. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956
Source: Twitter

Onanuga shared X photos of the two men exchanging pleasantries and engaging in discussion.

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A video of the meeting can be viewed below via X:

The visit of the president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) comes as Muslims in Nigeria prepare for the Eid-al-Fitr 2026 festival.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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Bola TinubuAso Rock VillaSokoto State
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