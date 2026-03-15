Eid-al-Fitr 2026: Top National Moonsighting Committee Member Releases Message on Shawwal Crescent
- Umar Jubril Simwal announces Shawwal 1447 crescent sighting on March 19, 2026
- Moon conjunction occurs after sunset on Wednesday, March 18, marking end of Ramadan
- Sighting the crescent is an act of worship, emphasising reward in Islamic tradition
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering religious activities in Nigeria and worldwide.
Sokoto, Sokoto State - Ahead of Eid-al-Fitr 2026, Umar Jubril Simwal, a prominent member of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), announced on Sunday afternoon, March 15, that the Shawwal 1447 crescent (new moon) will occur on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 2:23 a.m.
Legit.ng reports that in a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Simwal, an ally of Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), said that the new moon conjunction “will take place after sunset on March 18,” when Ramadan fasting reaches 29 days.
The formation of a new crescent is a manifestation of an astronomical event, involving the Sun, the Moon and the Earth. The earliest possible sighting of a young new crescent has always posed a challenge to astronomers, sky gazers and religious bodies from ancient times and continues to do so, even in the current technology-dominant times. Astronomers have formulated hundreds of prediction criteria over the centuries, all aiming at facilitating the earliest possible sighting of a young new crescent.
Sharing predictive markers from Mohammad Odeh, the director of the International Astronomical Centre in Abu Dhabi, Simwal stressed that searching for the new moon “is an act of ibadah (worship) and a means of earning reward.”
Shawwal crescent conjunction set March 19
His full message, along with an accompanying graph, can be read below on X:
"Eid-al-Fitr 2026: Crescent Sighting Reminder for Shawwal 1447!
"The conjunction of Shawwal 1447 crescent (New Moon) will occur InshaAllah on (Thursday 19th March 2026) at 2:23am inshaAllah.
"Sighting the new crescent on (Thursday 19th and Friday 20th March. Please note that the new moon conjunction will take place after sunset on March 18th/29th Ramadan, which is why there is no graph available for that evening) is shown in the graphs below using the programme Accurate Times by Mohammad Odeh according to Odeh criterion.
"Where:- It is impossible to see the crescent from the areas located under red colour because either the Moon on this day sets before the Sunset or conjunction occurs after Sunset.
"The crescent is expected to be seen by optical aid only from the areas located under the blue colour.
"The crescent is expected to be seen by optical aid from areas located under magenta colour. In these areas the crescent could be seen by naked eye if the atmospheric conditions are superb and the observer is experienced.
"The crescent is expected to be easily visible by naked eye from areas located under green colour.
"The crescent cannot be seen from uncoloured areas, even though it sets in these locations after Sunset and the conjunction occurs before Sunset, cos it’s not sufficiently illuminated.
"Searching for the new Moon is an ACT OF IBADAH and a means of EARNING REWARD from Allah inshaAllah .
"It is the SUNNAH of our beloved Prophet. The Sunnah is ‘sighting’ and not mere knowledge of the moon’s existence above the horizon. Allahu a’alaam!"
Legit.ng understands that in addition to the established traditional and Islamic leaders in each locality, the members of the NMSC can be contacted to report any credible and positive sighting of the crescent of Shawwal 1447 AH.
Read more on Eid-al-Fitr:
- Muslim-dominated country declares March 20, 2026 public holiday for all institutions
- Ramadan 2026: Ghana announces Eid-al-Fitr public holiday dates
Eid 2026: 3 state holiday notices
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that during the upcoming public holiday period in Nigeria, some states may provide free transportation.
They may also offer advance salary payments to support Eid al-Fitr celebrations.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.