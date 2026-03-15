Umar Jubril Simwal announces Shawwal 1447 crescent sighting on March 19, 2026

Moon conjunction occurs after sunset on Wednesday, March 18, marking end of Ramadan

Sighting the crescent is an act of worship, emphasising reward in Islamic tradition

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering religious activities in Nigeria and worldwide.

Sokoto, Sokoto State - Ahead of Eid-al-Fitr 2026, Umar Jubril Simwal, a prominent member of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), announced on Sunday afternoon, March 15, that the Shawwal 1447 crescent (new moon) will occur on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 2:23 a.m.

Legit.ng reports that in a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Simwal, an ally of Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), said that the new moon conjunction “will take place after sunset on March 18,” when Ramadan fasting reaches 29 days.

Muslim faithful observing the two raka'at supererogatory Eid prayers to celebrate the end of Ramadan at the Central Eid ground in Yola, Adamawa State, on June 28, 2023. Photo credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

The formation of a new crescent is a manifestation of an astronomical event, involving the Sun, the Moon and the Earth. The earliest possible sighting of a young new crescent has always posed a challenge to astronomers, sky gazers and religious bodies from ancient times and continues to do so, even in the current technology-dominant times. Astronomers have formulated hundreds of prediction criteria over the centuries, all aiming at facilitating the earliest possible sighting of a young new crescent.

Sharing predictive markers from Mohammad Odeh, the director of the International Astronomical Centre in Abu Dhabi, Simwal stressed that searching for the new moon “is an act of ibadah (worship) and a means of earning reward.”

Shawwal crescent conjunction set March 19

His full message, along with an accompanying graph, can be read below on X:

"Eid-al-Fitr 2026: Crescent Sighting Reminder for Shawwal 1447!

"The conjunction of Shawwal 1447 crescent (New Moon) will occur InshaAllah on (Thursday 19th March 2026) at 2:23am inshaAllah.

"Sighting the new crescent on (Thursday 19th and Friday 20th March. Please note that the new moon conjunction will take place after sunset on March 18th/29th Ramadan, which is why there is no graph available for that evening) is shown in the graphs below using the programme Accurate Times by Mohammad Odeh according to Odeh criterion.

"Where:- It is impossible to see the crescent from the areas located under red colour because either the Moon on this day sets before the Sunset or conjunction occurs after Sunset.

"The crescent is expected to be seen by optical aid only from the areas located under the blue colour.

"The crescent is expected to be seen by optical aid from areas located under magenta colour. In these areas the crescent could be seen by naked eye if the atmospheric conditions are superb and the observer is experienced.

"The crescent is expected to be easily visible by naked eye from areas located under green colour.

"The crescent cannot be seen from uncoloured areas, even though it sets in these locations after Sunset and the conjunction occurs before Sunset, cos it’s not sufficiently illuminated.

"Searching for the new Moon is an ACT OF IBADAH and a means of EARNING REWARD from Allah inshaAllah .

"It is the SUNNAH of our beloved Prophet. The Sunnah is ‘sighting’ and not mere knowledge of the moon’s existence above the horizon. Allahu a’alaam!"

Legit.ng understands that in addition to the established traditional and Islamic leaders in each locality, the members of the NMSC can be contacted to report any credible and positive sighting of the crescent of Shawwal 1447 AH.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar, III will announce Nigeria’s official Eid-al-Fitr 2026 date after confirmation of the crescent sighting. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

Read more on Eid-al-Fitr:

Eid 2026: 3 state holiday notices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that during the upcoming public holiday period in Nigeria, some states may provide free transportation.

They may also offer advance salary payments to support Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Source: Legit.ng