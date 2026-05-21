Teddy A disclosed during a podcast interview that he prefers ambitious women and does not want a wife who stays at home full-time

The reality star’s comments about submission and marriage led to a heated debate with women present during the discussion

His latest remarks also come amid lingering online speculation about the state of his marriage to fellow reality star BamBam

Nigerian actor and former Big Brother Naija star Teddy A has stated that he prefers women who are hardworking and ambitious, stressing that he has no interest in marrying a full-time stay-at-home wife.

The reality TV star made the remarks during a recent appearance on the Echo Room Podcast.

He explained that he believes relationships should be built on teamwork and mutual effort.

Teddy A says he prefers ambitious women and does not want a wife who stays at home full-time. Photos: Teddy A/BamBam.

Source: Instagram

The reality star stated that he enjoys supporting women financially and emotionally, but also wants a partner who is equally driven.

“I love to support a woman. I have no problem having a high-value woman. I don’t want a stay-at-home wife. We both got to get it,” he said.

According to him, couples should work together while building their future so they can eventually enjoy the rewards together.

However, the discussion became more intense when Teddy A added that problems usually begin when a woman is “not .”

The statement reportedly led to pushback from some women present during the podcast session.

One of the women referenced biblical teachings, arguing that husbands are expected to love their wives sacrificially.

In response, Teddy A sarcastically questioned whether women would eventually remarry after a man had “died” loving them sacrificially.

Marriage speculation surrounding Teddy A and BamBam

Teddy A’s latest comments come amid lingering rumours surrounding his marriage to fellow reality star BamBam.

In recent months, social media users had speculated that the celebrity couple may have separated after both stars repeatedly shared solo photos during special occasions.

However, the actor recently appeared to dismiss separation rumours while discussing family and fatherhood.

In another interview with Pop and Prime Official, Teddy A explained that he has tattoos of his children’s names because they constantly remind him of his responsibilities as a father.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Teddy A's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Harribest stated:

"I mean why do people always resort to what the bible or any religious book says when they wanna get a wife or husband? Any little thing,the book says the book says..Well its my life and not any books life..im gonna live my life how it suits me and not according to what any book says"

AbbeyKing495174 shared:

"Hey guy you're not contented as a man. I don't blame you, na women wey dey chase u I blame. You see this type man & you think he will be loyal to you dey play. When he turn all of you to baby mama, you go wise up. Sweet talk with chicken brain he has."

Teddy A believes relationships should be built on teamwork and mutual effort. Photo: Teddy A.

Source: Instagram

Bambam cries for help over woman's plight

Legit.ng earlier reported that reality star Bambam had shared details of an incident involving a woman near a location where she was filming a movie.

In the video, the mother of two appeared visibly worried as she called for help, explaining that the woman was in trouble and needed urgent help.

Source: Legit.ng