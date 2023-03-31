The Imam of the Mosque of the Federal University of Agriculture in Abeokuta in Ogun state, Sherifdeen Kareem, has disclosed that Muslims can have sexual intercourse during Ramadan

Kareem maintained that it was only legally married couple Muslims that are allowed copulate during the Ramadan period

According to the cleric, Muslim couples should endeavour to stay away from each other during Ramadan day so that their emotions would not mislead them

Abeokuta, Ogun - Prof Sherifdeen Kareem, the Imam of the Federal University of Agriculture in Abeokuta Mosque in Ogun state, has disclosed that Muslim couples can have intimacy during Ramadan, but only after having broken their fast.

The religious leader made this known while speaking to journalists in Abeokuta, adding that only unmarried couples are strictly restricted, The Punch reported.

Muslim couples are allowed to copulate during Ramadan after breaking of fast Photo Credit: Ramadan Update

When can Muslim couple have sexual intercourse during Ramadan

Kareem maintained that only legally married couples are allowed to copulate between the hour of breaking the fasting and taking the pre-dawn mean (Maghrib and Solatul Subhi) during the Ramadan period.

He said:

“Muslims can copulate by the time they’ve taken their iftar, that’s after Solatul Mogrib. As long as they could eat, they are allowed to interact with their spouses till the time of Fajr."

The cleric added that men are allowed to have intercourse with their wives and vice versa, as they have the right to eat and drink.

The Islamic leader reiterated that sexual intercourse during Ramadan is strictly for married couples because these are the set of people allowed in Islam to have sexual intercourse during Ramadan.

He then advised Muslim couples to stay away from each other during the day of Ramadan so that they would not be carried away by their emotions.

