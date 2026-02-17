Ramadan 2026 confirmed to begin on February 18 in Saudi Arabia following crescent moon sighting

Nigeria awaits local moon sighting announcement for Ramadan start date, potentially February 18 or 19

UAE and Oman announced that Ramadan 2026 fasting will start on February 18 and 19, respectively, based on moon sightings

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering religious activities in Nigeria and worldwide.

Sokoto, Sokoto State - Certain Arab and Islamic countries have formally confirmed the start of Ramadan 2026, with some marking the first day of fasting on Wednesday, February 18.

Since the crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, February 17, the kingdom’s authorities are expected to formally declare Wednesday, February 18, 2026, as the first day of Ramadan.

Several Arab and Islamic countries have confirmed Wednesday, February 18, as the first day of Ramadan 2026. Photos credit: @TheNationalNews

Source: Twitter

For Nigerian Muslims, they still await the announcement of the sighting of the moon in the country. Authorities in the country will announce their Ramadan start dates after local moon sightings, with the holy month expected to begin on Wednesday, February 18 or Thursday, February 19, depending on lunar observations.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), led by Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, advised Nigerian Muslims to look out for the crescent (moon) of Ramadan from Tuesday, February 17.

NSCIA said the search for the new moon should commence immediately after sunset on Tuesday, 17 February, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1447 AH.

The council noted that if the crescent is sighted by “Muslims of impeccable character”, then Sultan Abubakar will declare Wednesday, February 18, as the first day of the 2026 Ramadan.

The NSCIA statement read:

“If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Thursday, 19 February 2026, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1447 AH."

Ramadan fasting, one of the five pillars of Islam and the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide through fasting, prayer, reflection, and acts of charity. It is a time of spiritual devotion, marked by daily fasts from dawn to sunset, increased worship, and community gatherings.

Ramadan 2026 is set to begin, with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, expected to make the formal announcement for Nigerian-based Muslims. Photo credits: @abdullahayofel, @SprinterPress

Source: Twitter

Ramadan 2026: Countries confirm start

Legit.ng highlights the countries that have already officially confirmed the start of Ramadan 2026.

1) Ramadan begins Wednesday in Saudi Arabia

As reported by Zawya, the Supreme Court announced on Tuesday evening, February 17, that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Ramadan has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, confirming that the holy month will begin on Wednesday, February 18.

The announcement followed reports from authorised moon sighting committees across the Kingdom, in accordance with Islamic tradition.

2) Oman to start Ramadan fasting Thursday

According to Anadolu Anjasi, Oman also confirmed that Muslims in the country will start fasting in Ramadan on Thursday, February 19.

Authorities in the Gulf country said that Wednesday, February 18, will be the last day of Shaaban, the eighth month in the Islamic lunar calendar, without calling for a public moon sighting.

Assistant Grand Mufti Kahlan bin Nabhan al-Kharousi said the decision is based on long-established religious and scientific principles.

3) Ramadan 2026 begins Wednesday in UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) presidential court announced that Wednesday, February 18, will mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

The announcement came after the sighting of the crescent moon on Tuesday evening, February 17. The moon-sighting process began earlier that evening.

Read more about Ramadan 2026:

Yoruba Imams set Ramadan date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Muslim leaders in Yorubaland confirmed that the Ramadan fast would begin in Nigeria on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, following a key meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The League of Imams and Alfas explained that the date was set using astronomical calculations and international Islamic resolutions.

Source: Legit.ng