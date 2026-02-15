Sokoto State Government allocates ₦1 billion for 2026 Ramadan Feeding Programme

Sokoto State - The Governor Ahmed Aliyu-led Sokoto State Government has approved ₦1 billion for the 2026 Ramadan Feeding Programme.

Governor Aliyu said the feeding programme will target 34,000 plates of food daily to vulnerable residents across the northwest state.

The governor said the number of feeding centres has been increased from 155 to 170 following public demand.

He explained that each centre is designed to cater for about 200 beneficiaries at a time.

As reported by The Punch, Governor Aliyu stated this during the official flag off of the programme on Sunday at the History Bureau in Sokoto.

“I can assure you all that the meals would be hygienic, well-packaged, and of high quality. Ad-hoc staff have been engaged to ensure smooth operations throughout Ramadan.”

Governor Aliyu urged religious bodies, philanthropists, and members of the public to complement government efforts by supporting the less privileged.

The APC governor stressed that collective responsibility is key to ensuring no one goes hungry during Ramadan.

Aliyu said feeding initiative forms part of his administration’s broader efforts to promote Islamic values and social welfare.

He said this includes the rehabilitation of mosques and schools, as well as the payment of monthly allowances to Jumu’ah mosques.

The Chairman of the Ramadan Feeding Committee, Aliyu Attahiru, said all logistics had been put in place to guarantee transparency and effective service delivery.

The Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Jabir Sani Maihulla, urged committee members to discharge their duties with sincerity, discipline, and fear of Allah.

Ramadan: Governor uncovers mismanagement in feeding programme

Recall that Jigawa Governor Umar Namadi uncovered mismanagement during a surprise visit to Ramadan feeding centres.

The ₦4.8 billion programme, funded by the state and local governments, aims to provide meals to vulnerable residents.

Namadi vowed to implement corrective measures and urged local authorities to improve monitoring.

Ramadan: Kano allocates N8bn for feeding programme

Legit.ng also reported that the Kano State government allocated N8 billion for this year's Ramadan feeding programme to support vulnerable residents during the fasting period

Governor Yusuf appealed for more Saudi assistance, requesting projects like a psychiatric hospital and upgrades to the Displaced Children’s Camp

The governor urged traders to reduce food prices during Ramadan and encouraged citizens to support one another and promote peace throughout the season.

