Former Minister Saidu Alkali withdraws from APC primary over alleged electoral irregularities and lack of trust

Alkali cites flawed processes and manipulation in recent primaries, undermining public faith in democracy

Despite withdrawal, Alkali urges APC leadership to ensure fair and transparent primaries moving forward

Former Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali, has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Gombe State, citing concerns over alleged irregularities and breaches of electoral guidelines.

His withdrawal comes shortly after a similar move by former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, further deepening tension around the party’s primary process in the state.

Ex-Nigerian Minister Suddenly Withdraws from APC Guber Primary

Source: Twitter

Withdrawal follows loss of confidence in prothe ess

In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 20, by his media aide, Umar Jibrin, Alkali said he would no longer participate in the exercise scheduled for Thursday, citing a lack of trust in the credibility of the arrangements.

He said recent developments during earlier APC primary elections had already raised concerns about fairness and transparency within the party’s selection process, The Cable reported.

Alkali stressed that despite meeting all requirements to contest, including purchasing nomination forms and passing screening, he could not continue in what he described as a compromised process.

Alkali: ‘The process lacked transparency’

The former minister alleged that recent primaries in parts of the state were marred by irregularities, including manipulation and failure to adhere to established electoral guidelines.

“The results were allegedly manufactured without the conduct of any genuine election process,” the statement said.

He also pointed to reports of missing electoral materials, logistical challenges and unequal treatment of candidates during the affected primaries.

Allegations of flawed primaries in Gombe constituencies

Alkali further claimed that earlier party primaries in Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye, Billiri/Balanga federal constituencies and Gombe Central Senatorial District failed to meet democratic standards.

According to him, the conduct of those exercises had already weakened confidence among party members and undermined public trust in the internal democratic process.

He warned that participating in the governorship primary under such conditions would amount to endorsing what he described as a “flawed process”.

Alkali reaffirms loyalty to APC

Despite his withdrawal, Alkali maintained that he remains a committed member of the APC and will continue to support the party’s activities, Punch reported.

He, however, called on the national leadership of the party to intervene by cancelling the disputed primaries and organising fresh exercises.

He urged the party to set up a new committee to ensure a credible, transparent and fair process in line with the Electoral Act and party guidelines.

Panatmi withdraws from APC guber primary

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pantami, who was a former minister of Communications and Digital Economy under the immediate past administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari, from 2019 to 2023, also cited irregularities in the election processes as the reason for his withdrawal.

Pantami, who was a former minister of Communications and Digital Economy under the immediate past administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari, from 2019 to 2023, also cited irregularities in the election processes as the reason for his withdrawal.

Source: Legit.ng