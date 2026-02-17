Ramadan 2026 will begin in many nations on February 18, confirmed by multiple countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Exemptions from fasting include young children, pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses

Consequences and obligations for missed fasts are emphasised by Islamic teachings and scholars

FCT, Abuja - Countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have confirmed that Ramadan 2026 will begin on Wednesday, February 18.

Legit.ng reports that Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

A statement by the Saudi Royal Court said the new moon of the holy month was sighted on Tuesday evening, February 17, and that Ramadan 2026 fasting will start on Wednesday, February 18.

Qatar’s Moon Sighting Committee has announced that the holy month will begin on Wednesday, February 18, following the sighting of the new moon. The UAE Presidential Court issued a similar statement.

Muslims in Oman, Turkey, Australia, and Singapore will begin fasting in Ramadan on Thursday, February 19, after authorities confirmed the start of the holy month based on astronomical calculations.

When is fasting obligatory, and who is exempt, and what are the consequences? Legit.ng breaks it down.

Ramadan 2026: Groups exempt from fasting

1. Young children should not fast

As noted by Universitas Muhammadiyah Surakarta (UMS), young children are not obligated to fast because one of the conditions of fasting is reaching puberty (baligh). This ruling is supported by a hadith (the sayings or traditions of the Prophet Muhammad, revered by Muslims as a major source of religious law and moral guidance).

The obligation (of fasting) does not apply to three groups of people: a child until they reach puberty, a person with insanity until they regain sanity, and a person who is asleep until they wake up. (HR. Abu Dawud and Ahmad).

2. Chronically ill with no recovery hope

Muslims suffering from severe illnesses with little to no chance of recovery are granted an exemption from fasting. Examples include stroke, severe digestive disorders, and individuals who require dialysis.

Allah states in Surah Al-Baqarah, verse 184:

˹Fast a˺ prescribed number of days. But whoever of you is ill or on a journey, then ˹let them fast˺ an equal number of days ˹after Ramadan˺. For those who can only fast with extreme difficulty, compensation can be made by feeding a needy person ˹for every day not fasted˺. But whoever volunteers to give more, it is better for them. And to fast is better for you, if only you knew.

If the sick person recovers and can fast, they are required to make up for the missed fasts at a later time. Meanwhile, for those whose illness is incurable, Allah grants them the concession of paying fidyah (compensation).

3. Breastfeeding and pregnant women

Pregnant and breastfeeding women may fast if it does not pose a risk to their health or the well-being of their baby, Islamqa.info noted. However, if fasting endangers either the mother or child, Allah has exempted them.

This ruling is based on the following hadith:

Indeed, Allah has waived half of the prayer obligation for travellers and has lifted the fasting obligation from travellers, breastfeeding women, and pregnant women." (HR. Abu Dawud, Tirmidhi, Nasa'i, and Ibn Majah).

4. People with physically demanding jobs

Muslims who work in extremely labour-intensive jobs and face serious health risks if they continue fasting are granted an exemption. However, they must make up for the missed fasts at a later time.

If the nature of the work is relatively safe and does not pose a severe risk when performed while fasting, then fasting remains obligatory.

According to the website mirror.mui.or.id Tuesday (25/2/2025), Sheikh Wahbah al-Zuhaili, in his book Al-Fiqh al-Islami wa Adillatuhu, cited Abu Bakar al-Ajiri’s opinion regarding the fasting obligations of labourers:

“Abu Bakar al-Ajiri states that a labourer who fears for their life due to extreme hardship may break their fast, but they must make up for it later, provided that their job is truly unavoidable and leaving it would result in severe harm, mudharat.”

5. Individuals with mental disorders

People who suffer from severe mental illnesses that impair their ability to think rationally are exempt from fasting. One of the reasons is that sanity (having a sound mind) is a condition for fasting to be valid.

This ruling is supported by a Hadith narrated by Abu Dawud and Ahmad, which states:

The obligation (of fasting) does not apply to three groups of people: a child until they reach puberty, a person with insanity until they regain sanity, and a person who is asleep until they wake up. (HR. Abu Dawud and Ahmad).

6. Ramadan 2026: Travellers may not fast

A musafir is someone who undertakes a long journey. Allah exempts travellers from fasting, but they are required to make up for the missed fasts at a later time.

According to the book Fikih Muyassar, the conditions for a traveller to break their fast include covering a distance of 48 miles (approximately 80 kilometres).

This exemption for travellers is mentioned in Surah Al-Baqarah, verse 185:

Ramadan is the month in which the Quran was revealed as a guide for humanity with clear proofs of guidance and the decisive authority. So whoever is present this month, let them fast. But whoever is ill or on a journey, then ˹let them fast˺ an equal number of days ˹after Ramadan˺. Allah intends ease for you, not hardship, so that you may complete the prescribed period and proclaim the greatness of Allah for guiding you, and perhaps you will be grateful.

7. Women experiencing menstruation and postnatal bleeding

Women who are menstruating or experiencing nifaas are given an exemption from fasting until their bleeding stops. The ruling on hayd and nifaas is recorded in Hadith narrated by Muslim No. 335:

‘Aisyah radhiyallahu ‘anha said,

“We used to experience menstruation, and we were commanded to make up the missed fasts but not the missed prayers.” (HR Muslim, No. 335).

8. Elderly individuals may elect not to fast

There is no specific age that automatically exempts a person from fasting or praying. However, an elderly person may be excused from fasting in certain circumstances.

1. If he is no longer held accountable because of losing his consciousness due to senility, and the like. In this case, he does not have to fast, and he does not have to expiate for this, as he is no longer held accountable for his acts. The Prophet said: "The pen is lifted (stopped from writing the deeds) from three kinds of people: a sleeping person until he wakes up, a mentally-handicapped or insane person till he can reason, and a child till he reaches the age of puberty." (An-Nasa'ee).

2. If he is unable to fast due to his old age, then he is exempted from fasting, and he has to expiate for it, which is to feed a poor person for every day he broke the fast.

