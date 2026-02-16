The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called on Muslims across the Kingdom to look out for the crescent moon of Ramadan from Tuesday, February 17.

According to the Supreme Court, anyone who sees the moon with either their naked eye or through binoculars should inform the nearest court in the Kingdom and register their testimony or reach out to the nearest centre for assistance in reaching the court, Al-Arabiya reported.

Saudi Arabia asks people in its kingdom to look out for the Ramadan crescent moon on Tuesday, February 17 Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and it is considered the holiest month. Ramadan is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the world, marking the special moment of Iftar (the opening of one's fast) gatherings, to household decorations and traditional foods to celebrate its arrival.

According to tradition, fasting begins at dawn, before which a modest meal known as 'suhoor' will be taken and ends at sunset, referred to as 'Iftar'. Between the two meals, Muslims taking part in the fasting period will take in nothing, not even water.

Ramadan fasting is compulsory for all Muslims across the world. This is a moment when the Muslims exercise holiness and refrain from doing ungodly.

This is as the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has declared the commencement of Ramadan 20226 and called on Muslims in the country to begin the fasting while urging them to remain steadfast amid the challenges facing their communities.

The NSCIA confirmed that the crescent moon for the month of Ramadan should be sighted on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, (29th Sha’aban 1447 A.H.), under the leadership of its President-General and Amirul Mumineen, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

According to the council, Wednesday, February 18, would be the first day of the holy month should the crescent moon is observed on Tuesday, and if not, the 2026 Ramadan will commence on February 19.

Vanguard reported that the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), in collaboration with the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), has started monitoring the appearance of the crescent moon and advised Muslim leaders accordingly.

In a message to the Muslim community, the NSCIA acknowledged that Nigerian Muslims have been confronted with challenges over the years, including the growing Islamophobic narratives, insurgents and bandits' attacks, as well as perceived bias in the media reports. The council then highlighted the incidents in Southern Kaduna, Kwara, Kebbi and Maiduguri and decried the framing of Muslims as aggressors in some cases.

Source: Legit.ng