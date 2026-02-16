Ramadan 2026 is expected to begin this February, per astronomical calculations

Muslims observe Ramadan through fasting, prayer, and reflection, fostering spiritual growth and community bonds

Eid-el-Fitr 2026, celebrated in March, marks the conclusion of Ramadan and the end of fasting with joyous festivities

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering religious activities in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - Soon, Muslims across the globe will begin observing the holy month of Ramadan 2026, and Nigerian Muslims are no exception.

Legit.ng reports that the start date may vary slightly between countries due to time differences.

Ramadan 2026 is set to begin in February, with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, expected to make the formal announcement. Photo credits: @abdullahayofel, @SprinterPress

Source: Twitter

Ramadan start 2026 in Nigeria

Ramadan is integral to the Islamic faith and sees Muslims all over the world commemorate the occasion through reflection and celebration.

It is observed by Muslims as a month of fasting.

Things to know about Ramadan 2026:

When does Ramadan 2026 start?

As the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, Ramadan rotates by approximately ten days yearly.

Ramadan 2026 is expected to begin on Wednesday, February 18, based on astronomical calculations.

The super new moon, named for its proximity to Earth, sets the stage for the onset of Ramadan.

What are the rules of Ramadan?

Sheikh Idris Oni, the head of the Islamic Studies department, Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun state, posted recently on X:

"Mating during the day of Ramadan vitiates (mars) fasting, and requires Qadā' (repayment) and Kaffārah (expiation) of 60 consecutive days of fasting.

"Forcing oneself to vomit vitiates fasting. Only repayment of the missed is required.

"Apostasy vitiates fasting. If the apostate returns to Islam within the same day or period, the fasting should be repaid."

Ramadan 2026: How Muslims mark period

Ramadan is held during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is a time for spiritual reflection, acts of charity and spending time with loved ones.

It is a period for reflection, self-restraint, and warmth intended to bring Muslims closer to Allah, hence the abstention from earthly distractions like food and water, cigarettes, and sexual activity during daylight hours.

A modest meal is eaten before dawn, called “suhoor,” and another after dusk, known as “iftar,” while nothing at all, not even water, is consumed in between.

Fasting during Ramadan is a requirement for all Muslims from a young age, in some cases beginning as early as 10.

The reason Muslims fast is that Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, the other pillars being faith, prayer, charity and making the pilgrimage to Mecca, the holy city.

Before sunrise, Muslims will have a meal (suhoor) and another meal (iftar) after sunset. The only people who do not have to fast during Ramadan are children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those who are travelling or who are ill.

Many practising Muslims also perform additional prayers, especially at night, and attempt to recite the entire Holy Qur'an.

Muslim faithful observing the two raka'at supererogatory Eid prayers to celebrate the end of Ramadan at the Central Eid ground in Yola, Adamawa State, on June 28, 2023. Photo credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

What happens when Ramadan 2026 ends?

Eid-el-Fitr, also known as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast," marks the end of Ramadan. In 2026, it is expected to begin on the evening of Thursday, March 19, and continue into Friday, March 20, depending on the sighting of the moon.

When a crescent moon is spotted during Ramadan, it marks the beginning of the month of Shawwal and signals the first day of Eid-el-Fitr, the feast that follows Ramadan.

Read more about Ramadan 2026:

Yoruba Imams set Ramadan date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Muslim leaders in Yorubaland confirmed that the Ramadan fast would begin on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, following a key meeting in Ibadan.

The League of Imams and Alfas explained that the date was set using astronomical calculations and international Islamic resolutions.

Source: Legit.ng