Pastor Anosike Releases Prophecy on Solar Collapse, Chaos, "They’ll Cast Viruses in the Sun"
- Pastor John Anosike has warned of impending global disasters and cosmic disruptions
- The South Africa-based Nigerian cleric claimed that one-third of the world will face extreme weather and solar collapse
- Anosike stated that only believers in Jesus Christ will be spared from these prophesied calamities
Cape Town, South Africa - Senior pastor of Spirit Revelation Ecclesia, John Anosike has said one-third of the world has already begun to experience interstellar disruption, solar collapse, and extreme weather conditions.
The South Africa-based Nigerian cleric spoke in a video posted on his official Facebook page and seen by Legit.ng.
John Anosike predicts solar collapse
Anosike said:
“The Lord says one third of the world will experience solar collapse, earthquakes, severe weather conditions, unbearable heat and cold. Expect storms and interference, because one third of the stars of heaven will cast down to earth. So, one third of the world will go through severity of problems. Severe problems, earthquakes, rising of the sea, collapsing of buildings, crazy things will happen this year.”
He added:
"Look out for metal interferences of solar systems. They are manipulating a lot right now. They started to engineer these things two, three years ago. They perfected everything sometime in November 2025. So, from 2026, they will start to display.
“They’ll cast viruses in the sun. they will project all kinds of things in the moon, in the water, and in the air. The day of darkness is coming. Darkness upon the people; darkness upon the earth.”
The cleric, however, stated that his projections will not befall those who follow the teachings of Jesus Christ.
He said:
“You and your family, your children, that believe in Jesus Christ, that call upon the name of The Lord in truth and in spirit, will be saved in the name of Jesus Christ.”
The full Facebook video can be watched below:
Pastor John Anosike's profile
Anosike is a Christian leader who hails from Umuahia, Abia State. He was born on April 30, 1975.
Fire razes popular market in Kano at dawn, traders count losses as victims struggle to salvage goods
Pastor Anosike is based in Cape Town, South Africa.
Like many influential religious leaders, Pastor Anosike has faced some controversies. His ministry has been scrutinised for its financial practices, particularly regarding offerings and donations. Additionally, his emphasis on miracles and supernatural manifestations has drawn criticism from sceptics. However, his followers strongly believe in his teachings and continue to support his ministry.
