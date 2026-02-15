Pastor John Anosike has warned of impending global disasters and cosmic disruptions

The South Africa-based Nigerian cleric claimed that one-third of the world will face extreme weather and solar collapse

Anosike stated that only believers in Jesus Christ will be spared from these prophesied calamities

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than five years of experience reporting on metro.

Cape Town, South Africa - Senior pastor of Spirit Revelation Ecclesia, John Anosike has said one-third of the world has already begun to experience interstellar disruption, solar collapse, and extreme weather conditions.

The South Africa-based Nigerian cleric spoke in a video posted on his official Facebook page and seen by Legit.ng.

Pastor John Anosike warns of solar collapse, global chaos, and “viruses in the sun” in a prophetic video message. Photo credit: @PstJohnAnosike

Source: Twitter

John Anosike predicts solar collapse

Anosike said:

“The Lord says one third of the world will experience solar collapse, earthquakes, severe weather conditions, unbearable heat and cold. Expect storms and interference, because one third of the stars of heaven will cast down to earth. So, one third of the world will go through severity of problems. Severe problems, earthquakes, rising of the sea, collapsing of buildings, crazy things will happen this year.”

He added:

"Look out for metal interferences of solar systems. They are manipulating a lot right now. They started to engineer these things two, three years ago. They perfected everything sometime in November 2025. So, from 2026, they will start to display.

“They’ll cast viruses in the sun. they will project all kinds of things in the moon, in the water, and in the air. The day of darkness is coming. Darkness upon the people; darkness upon the earth.”

The cleric, however, stated that his projections will not befall those who follow the teachings of Jesus Christ.

He said:

“You and your family, your children, that believe in Jesus Christ, that call upon the name of The Lord in truth and in spirit, will be saved in the name of Jesus Christ.”

The full Facebook video can be watched below:

Pastor John Anosike delivers a message to his followers. Photo credit: Pastor John Anosike

Source: Facebook

Pastor John Anosike's profile

Anosike is a Christian leader who hails from Umuahia, Abia State. He was born on April 30, 1975.

Pastor Anosike is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

Like many influential religious leaders, Pastor Anosike has faced some controversies. His ministry has been scrutinised for its financial practices, particularly regarding offerings and donations. Additionally, his emphasis on miracles and supernatural manifestations has drawn criticism from sceptics. However, his followers strongly believe in his teachings and continue to support his ministry.

Read more prophecies from Nigerian clerics:

Boma releases prophecy on deportation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid the 'Japa' wave, Prophet Abel Boma prophesied that the United Kingdom (UK) would enforce stricter immigration policies in 2026, including the removal of a lot of Nigerians.

Prophet Boma also predicted economic challenges for the UK in 2026.

Source: Legit.ng