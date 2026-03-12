Iran could face heavy fines if the Arab nation withdraws from the 2026 FIFA World Cup later this year

FIFA rules may force Iran to repay tournament preparation funds should they go ahead to withdraw

Additional disciplinary measures could be imposed depending on circumstances

The possibility of Iran withdrawing from the 2026 FIFA World Cup has sparked major debate in global football.

The Arab country had already secured qualification for the tournament but uncertainty has emerged following escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Iran’s Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali recently suggested that the country may not participate due to security concerns following the conflict involving the United States and Israel.

With all of Iran’s group-stage matches scheduled to be played in American cities, the situation has raised serious logistical and political questions.

Former FIFA Director of Football Regulatory James Kitching has explained that football’s governing body has broad authority to respond if a team withdraws from the tournament, Sport Bible reports.

While Kitching believes sanctions may be unlikely due to the extraordinary circumstances, FIFA regulations clearly outline several possible punishments.

5 potential sanctions Iran could face

Below are five potential penalties Iran could face if they officially withdraw from the 2026 World Cup showpiece.

1. Minimum CHF 250,000 fine for early withdrawal

According to the official regulations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, any participating national federation that withdraws more than 30 days before the tournament begins can face a minimum financial penalty of CHF 250,000 ($319,812).

This fine would be imposed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee as part of the governing body’s attempt to protect the integrity of the competition.

Since the tournament requires years of planning, sudden withdrawals can disrupt logistics, broadcasting arrangements, and competitive balance.

If Iran formally announces its withdrawal well before the tournament begins, this would likely be the baseline financial penalty they could face.

2. CHF 500,000 fine for late withdrawal

The punishment becomes significantly harsher if a team withdraws within 30 days of the opening match of the World Cup.

In such a scenario, FIFA regulations stipulate a minimum fine of CHF 500,000 ($639,624), reflecting the serious disruption caused when teams pull out at the last moment.

The 2026 tournament is scheduled to kick off in June with matches hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Iran’s first match was scheduled to be played in California against New Zealand.

A last-minute withdrawal would create scheduling challenges for the tournament organizers and could force FIFA to make quick decisions about replacing the team or altering the group format.

3. Repayment of FIFA team preparation funds

Another major consequence involves financial support already provided by FIFA.

Participating teams receive team preparation funds to help cover expenses related to training camps, logistics, travel arrangements and tournament readiness.

If Iran were to withdraw, the regulations require that all such preparation funds must be fully reimbursed to FIFA.

These payments can amount to significant sums because they are designed to help teams prepare adequately for football’s biggest tournament.

4. Refund of tournament participation contributions

In addition to preparation funding, FIFA often provides various forms of financial contributions to national teams participating in the World Cup.

These contributions may include travel assistance, operational support, and tournament participation payments.

Should Iran pull out, FIFA regulations state that the federation may be required to repay all tournament-related contributions received from the governing body.

This rule ensures that teams cannot benefit financially from a tournament they ultimately choose not to participate in.

5. Additional disciplinary measures from FIFA

Beyond financial penalties, FIFA reserves the right to impose additional disciplinary sanctions on any federation that withdraws from the World Cup.

These could include further fines, administrative sanctions, or other measures determined by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

However, James Kitching noted that the unique geopolitical circumstances surrounding the situation could influence FIFA’s decision.

“There’s no modern precedent for this,” Kitching explained, adding that FIFA has broad discretion to determine the most appropriate response.

If Iran’s withdrawal is directly linked to safety concerns arising from the conflict, the governing body may choose to adopt a more lenient approach.

Iran rejects Trump’s World Cup assurance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iran is threatening to withdraw from the 2026 FIFA World Cup following escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The announcement came from Iran’s Sports Minister, Ahmad Donyamali, amid rising tensions after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, by the United States.

