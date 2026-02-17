While Muslims in Nigeria await an official announcement on the start of Ramadan 2026, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have declared February 18 as the first day

The Sultan of Sokoto is the authority responsible for confirming the commencement of fasting in Nigeria through physical moon sighting

Ramadan preparations focused on spiritual renewal, charity, community bonding and adjustments to daily routines and economic activities

As Ramadan 2026 draws near, Muslims across Nigeria and other parts of the world are preparing for a month that holds deep spiritual, social and personal meaning.

The holy month is widely regarded as a period devoted to worship, self-restraint and renewed commitment to faith.

While Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have announced Wednesday, February 18, as the first day of Ramadan after sighting the crescent moon, Nigeria is yet to make an official declaration as of the time of filing this report.

The country relies on physical moon sighting rather than astronomical calculations, meaning the formal commencement of fasting depends on an announcement from the nation’s highest Islamic authority.

Here are some interesting things to know about the holy month.

1. Ninth month of Hijra Calendar

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and begins with the sighting of the new crescent moon. In Nigeria, the responsibility of announcing the start of fasting traditionally rests with Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar III, who also serves as the President General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria.

Muslims across the country usually await his pronouncement before observing the fast.

2. Month of solemn reflection

Beyond its timing, Ramadan is observed as a period that calls for inner reflection and moral discipline. Scholars often remind the faithful that fasting goes beyond abstaining from food and drink and extends to conduct, speech and intentions.

Muslims are encouraged to prepare spiritually ahead of the month by renewing intentions, increasing Qur’an recitation and seeking reconciliation with others. Acts of patience and self-control are regarded as central to the experience.

3. Economy boost

Economic activities also tend to shift during Ramadan. Markets often record increased patronage, particularly for food items used for pre-dawn meals and breaking of fasts. This sometimes comes with noticeable price changes for items such as fruits and vegetables.

4. Increase in charitable acts

Charitable giving takes on greater importance during the period. Muslims who are financially able are expected to set aside zakat, while voluntary acts of charity known as sadaqah are encouraged to support vulnerable members of society.

5. Month of serious Ibadah

Ramadan is also marked by heightened religious activities. Mosques host communal prayers and study sessions, including tafsir and night prayers. Families and neighbours often gather at sunset to break their fast together, strengthening social bonds.

6. Pilgrimage to Mecca for Umrah

The holy month draws millions of worshippers to the cities of Mecca and Medina, where pilgrims perform Umrah alongside fasting.

7. Medical experts advise

Health experts advise moderation during the fast. Balanced meals at suhoor and iftar, adequate hydration and proper rest are recommended to help cope with long fasting hours.

As Muslims await the moon sighting in Nigeria, the approaching Ramadan continues to represent a time for devotion, generosity and personal renewal.

