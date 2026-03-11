A prominent public commentator Benjamin Kuti has suggested that Nigeria should replace Iran in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Iran withdrew from the prestigious tournament following ongoing wars, prompting hopes for Nigeria’s inclusion

Many Nigerians still await FIFA's decision on DR Congo's eligibility controversy from the World Cup play-offs

Washington, USA - Benjamin Kuti, an internet personality and former president of the Nigerians in the United Kingdom (NIUK), has expressed hope that Nigeria’s Super Eagles could be considered to replace Iran in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kuti, popularly known as Oluomo of Derby, made the remarks following Iran’s official withdrawal from the tournament, which is scheduled to be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June to July.

The withdrawal comes after fatal airstrikes by Israel and the United States (US) in Iran, which led to the death of Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

As of March 11, 2026, over 1,300 people, primarily civilians, have been reported killed in Iran following the start of US-Israel airstrikes on February 28, 2026. Iranian officials reported over 1,200 to 1,300+ deaths, including hundreds of children and civilians, due to strikes on residential and civilian infrastructure.

Announcing the decision on state television, Iran’s Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali said:

“Given that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, we cannot participate in the World Cup under any circumstances.”

Oluomo hopes Nigeria replaces Iran

Reacting to Iran’s decision, Kuti wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, March 11, expressing his views on the development:

"If Iran is not going to the World Cup, maybe @FIFAWorldCup should consider giving the spot to an African country.

“Nigeria is on my mind.

“If an opportunity opens up, it would be great to see another African nation step in and represent the continent proudly.

“Just saying, Nigeria wouldn’t be a bad choice at all.”

Iran are drawn into Group G for the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Egypt, Belgium, and New Zealand, with all three of their group matches set to be played in Los Angeles and Seattle in the US.

Nigerians hope for World Cup reprieve

There is a mix of hope and frustration as Nigeria supporters await FIFA's decision on allegations that DR Congo fielded ineligible players during Africa's 2026 World Cup play-offs.

The Congolese beat the Super Eagles on penalties in November 2025 to book their place in an intercontinental qualifier for the finals in the United States (US), Canada, and Mexico.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) submitted a complaint to FIFA in December 2025, arguing that Leopards players such as Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (both former England youth internationals) were ineligible because Congolese law does not allow dual citizenship.

While a section of the Super Eagles fanbase remains hopeful of a possible lifeline, others are questioning the credibility of the appeal, BBC noted.

Meanwhile, Gianni Infantino-led FIFA has confirmed that the matter is under review, but the world football governing body has yet to provide a timeline for its ruling.

Can Nigeria truly replace Iran?

Legit.ng reports that it is highly unlikely, almost impossible, for Nigeria to replace Iran at the 2026 World Cup.

With Iran's withdrawal, the spot would likely go to another Asian team like Iraq or the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

