President Bola Tinubu's wife, Oluremi, has continued to generate reactions after he was captured in a video playing table tennis with Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom

The president's wife was in Uyo, the state capital, to commission a newly built facility designed for elderly citizens on Sunday, March 8

Sunday Dare, the president's aide, while reacting to the video, called for the establishment of a tennis academy for young boys and girls with tennis skills

The presidency has reacted to the trending video of President Bola Tinubu's wife, Oluremi, playing table tennis with Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom on Sunday, March 8.

The moment occurred during the First Lady’s visit to Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, where she commissioned a newly built facility designed for elderly citizens. In the now-viral clip, the two leaders were seen exchanging shots across a table tennis board while people around them watched and cheered.

Why Oluremi Tinubu visited Akwa Ibom

The first lady had visited Uyo on March 7, 2026, to officially open the ARISE Elderly Citizens Centre. The facility was established to provide healthcare support and recreational opportunities for senior citizens in the state.

Among the activities available at the centre are indoor games such as table tennis, which are intended to encourage physical movement and social interaction among elderly residents. The centre also carries a strong emotional significance.

According to officials, the project was dedicated to the memory of Governor Umo Eno’s late wife, making the commissioning ceremony both a public and personal milestone. During her tour of the centre, the First Lady decided to try out one of the recreational facilities.

In the video now circulating across social media platforms, she can be seen holding a table tennis bat and engaging in a march with Governor Eno.

The video of the former senator generated reactions from Sunday Dare, the president's special adviser on media and public communication, who commended the development and called for the establishment of a tennis academy for young boys and girls with tennis skills.

His statement reads:

"Nice one from the First Lady. We need a First Lady Table Tennis Academy that will produce young, talented boys and girls with tennis skills."

Nigerians react as Tinubu plays table tennis

His statement has started generating comments from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Tokunbo Albert commended the first lady:

"Egbon, our former First Lady of Lagos state, Senator for three consecutive terms and Nigeria’s current First Lady is of great influence to young girls. Adding the Table Tennis Academy will make her even more influential and inspiring to our young girls. I support this."

Femi Akintola expressed his admiration for the first lady:

"I just love our very respected First Lady. She is a great example."

Hakanni said that the first lady is active:

"Active First Lady. Our own very lovely mother."

Omo Yewa criticised the first lady:

"This shouldn't even be in the news. But as usual, it's all politics. They want to be seen doing the very unusual."

You can read the presidency's comment on X here:

