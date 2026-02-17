Muslims are being encouraged to start preparing spiritually ahead of the expected 2026 Ramadan moon sighting

Key reminders include renewing intention, increasing worship gradually, and setting personal goals for the holy month

Scholars also stress reconciliation, self-reflection and reducing distractions to get the best out of Ramadan

Ramadan is at the doorstep.

Across the world, Muslims are waiting for the crescent moon that will announce the start of the holy month, expected to be sighted either Tuesday evening or Wednesday evening.

But many Islamic scholars remind Muslims that Ramadan does not automatically transform a person. Instead, it rewards those who prepare their hearts before the month begins.

Here are seven simple spiritual steps Muslims are encouraged to take ahead of Ramadan 2026:

1) Renew your intention (niyyah)

Fasting is not just about staying away from food and drink. Muslims are advised to renew their intention and remind themselves that the goal is to draw closer to Allah. A sincere intention turns daily sacrifice into worship.

2) Take time for self-reflection

Ramadan is often described as a season of deep self-check. Before it begins, Muslims are encouraged to examine their behaviour, identify weaknesses such as anger, gossip, or impatience, and make a serious decision to improve.

3) Set clear spiritual targets

Many Muslims find it helpful to enter Ramadan with personal goals, such as completing the Qur’an, increasing charity, praying more consistently, or improving daily remembrance (dhikr). Clear targets can help sustain discipline throughout the month.

4) Pray to witness the month in good health

A key spiritual habit is asking Allah for the opportunity to witness Ramadan and complete it. Muslims are often reminded that not everyone lives to see the next Ramadan, making gratitude and prayer important.

5) Start acts of worship early

Instead of waiting for the first night of Taraweeh, Muslims are encouraged to begin early by increasing voluntary prayers, Qur’an recitation, and remembrance of Allah. This helps the body and soul adjust smoothly to Ramadan’s rhythm.

6) Make peace with others

Scholars also advise Muslims to settle disputes before Ramadan begins. Forgiving others, apologising when necessary, and repairing strained relationships are seen as important steps toward spiritual cleansing.

7) Reduce distractions, especially on social media

With digital activities taking up so much time, Muslims are encouraged to limit distractions and create more space for worship, reflection and family bonding. A calmer routine often makes it easier to stay spiritually focused.

Ramadan 2026: Sultan makes announcement

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has asked Muslims across the country to begin the search for the 2026 Ramadan crescent on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

The date, according to the council, corresponds with 29 Sha’aban 1447 A.H.

The directive was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, February 15, 2026, by the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the NSCIA, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

The statement was signed by the Secretary-General of the council, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede.

