The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has issued a fresh update ahead of the 2026 Ramadan period

Muslims nationwide have been given a specific instruction tied to the beginning of the holy month

The council also explained what will determine the official start date of fasting in Nigeria

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has asked Muslims across the country to begin the search for the 2026 Ramadan crescent on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

The date, according to the council, corresponds with 29 Sha’aban 1447 A.H.

The directive was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, February 15, by the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the NSCIA, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

The statement was signed by the Secretary-General of the council, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede.

NSCIA explains what Muslims should do

The council explained that the crescent should be looked out for immediately after sunset on the stated date.

It added that the National Moon Sighting Committee, working with the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), has put measures in place to ensure credible monitoring and reporting across the country.

When will Ramadan start in Nigeria

The NSCIA said if the crescent is sighted on Tuesday evening, the Sultan will officially declare Wednesday, February 18, 2026, as the first day of Ramadan 1447 A.H.

However, the council noted that if there is no confirmed sighting, Thursday, February 19, 2026, will automatically become the first day of Ramadan.

The council further advised Muslims to report any credible sighting through recognised traditional rulers, religious leaders, and members of the National Moon Sighting Committee.

How to report moon sighting in Nigeria

“If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Thursday, 19” February 2026, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1447 A.H.

“Details of the traditional rulers, religious leaders and members of the NMSC who should be contacted on the credible sighting of the crescent of Ramadan are available at www.nscla.com.ng” it read.

Council raises concern over “double standards”

The statement cited both past and recent incidents involving Nigerians of different faiths, arguing that reactions from the public and sections of the media often reflect what it described as unfair double standards.

It said Muslims are frequently pressured to condemn actions they neither supported nor participated in, while communities that have suffered attacks are sometimes portrayed as the perpetrators.

The Council added that Muslims have become “double victims” — first as major casualties of Boko Haram, banditry and Lakurawa attacks, and second as targets of narratives that downplay or ignore Muslim suffering, including what it described as the underreported killing of about 200 Muslims in Kwara state.

According to the statement, this perceived imbalance is deepening because, in its view, Christians often enjoy the backing of foreign interests, while Muslims appear largely unprotected.

NSCIA raises concern on 2027 election dates

On the political side, the NSCIA said it had received complaints after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that the presidential election would fall within Ramadan, while governorship polls could coincide with Eid al-Fitr.

The Council said it was monitoring developments and expressed hope that the timetable would be reviewed without delay.

However, it urged Muslims to remain calm, steadfast and committed to good conduct during the holy month despite prevailing challenges.

The statement also prayed for peace, safety and stability across Nigeria, asking Allah to grant Muslims the grace to witness and complete Ramadan 1447 A.H. in good health and sincere devotion.

Sultan rejects Sharia law for Christians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, reaffirmed that Sharia law applies only to Muslims and should never be imposed on Christians.

Other leaders at the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) meeting in Abuja stressed unity, collaboration with the government, and the need to counter insecurity.

Calls for stronger partnerships between faith institutions and the state dominated the gathering, with emphasis on promoting peace and religious harmony.

