Yola, Adamawa State - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Yola, Adamawa State, for a one-day state visit.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced the visit in a statement on Sunday, February 15, 2026, titled “President Tinubu to visit Yola, interact with leaders, inaugurate completed projects.”

The visit, coming less than 48 hours after President Tinubu’s trip to Argungun in Kebbi State, on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Tinubu arrived at the Yola International Airport, Adamawa State, on Monday, February 16, 2026, for the inauguration of projects.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu amd others were with Presidnet Tinubu in Adamawa State.

Students, residents, and other stakeholders were seen on major roads to welcome the president.

The President will inaugurate projects executed by the Governor Ahmadu Fintiri administration during his one-day state visit.

As reported by The Punch, Tinubu will inaugurate model schools built across the 21 local government areas.

The model schools comprise pre-primary, primary, and junior secondary sections, with facilities such as sports complexes and other learning infrastructure.

Tinubu will also inaugurate an eight-lane underpass bridge on Galadima Aminu Road linking Gimba to the state capital.

Other projects are a new multipurpose hall, a remodelled high court, a newly built officers’ complex, and a new Government House office complex.

Tinubu will meet with top government officials and traditional leaders in the state after the inauguration.

