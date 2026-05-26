Jarvis broke her silence amid recent rumours of being pregnant for her lover Peller

The rumours gained more attention after fans noticed a protruding stomach in recent videos

The AI content creator J came forward to address viewers during a livestream that has gone viral

Popular Nigerian AI content creator Jarvis, whose real name is Amadou Elizabeth Aminata has finally reacted to the swirling rumors claiming she is pregnant for fellow streamer Peller.

The speculation began during a recent livestream when Peller jokingly teased fans by saying, “their baby is coming soon.”

Jarvis addresses claims of being pregnant for Peller. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

That playful remark was enough to send social media into a frenzy, with fans dissecting every clip and screenshot for “evidence.”

But Jarvis wasted no time shutting down the chatter. In viral clips from the same stream, she fired back with her trademark wit:

"Why are you monitoring my life? Javis is pregnant. Javis is pregnant. Javis is pregnant. Is that the only thing you both see in my body? Since 2024. Since when? Which year would I start using now?

"My stomach would just shoot out like this. Javis is pregnant. Javis is pregnant. Okay. All of you that have been professing since 2023. Why have you not happened? Why has it not showed, Why no congratulations after 9 months? What happened?"

Her playful rant had fans laughing, but she made it clear: she is not pregnant.

Jarvis even teased Peller, joking that he is “not organised” enough yet for fatherhood, a jab that had viewers flooding the chat with laughing emojis.

The rumours gained more traction after fans claimed to notice a “protruding stomach” in recent videos, but no official announcement has been made.

In fact, several fact-checks have already dismissed similar viral claims about the duo in the past.

Watch her speak below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Jarvis shared details of her relationship with her colleague Peller.

The AI creator made a video record of what her lover did for her in the middle of the night.

Jarvis was seen tiptoeing downstairs to secretly surprise Peller, who was busy preparing food in the kitchen.

On reaching there, the young woman revealed that the streamer took time out of his busy schedule to prepare dinner.

Jarvis, the processes Peller took in making the food as she captured sights of tomatoes frying in a pot, and slices of fresh vegetables neatly arranged on a flat plate.

Jarvis finally addresses fans over pregnancy speculations. Credit: @jpeller089

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Jarvis' outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

peace.amaka said:

"She don fat get hunch back 😂 mumu girl."

vdj_roody said:

"Oga shut up, we nor send u. Make u go enter big forest."

azeezomoadebowale said:

"Na this her signature hair dey piiss me off pass , like tf is that ?"

greenworldlighting said:

"You put your life on social media and you’re asking why they’re monitoring you. Disappear from social media make you see sey nobody go ask of you sef."

Peller and Jarvis land in Davido's house

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker, his lover, and Jo Blaq finally made it to Davido's house for a TikTok live session.

The three friends were seen outside the building discussing their visit to the singer's apartment. At a point, Peller teased Jarvis about her presence, and she said she was there to see Davido's wife, Chioma.

Source: Legit.ng