Esther Etiyemonu, a 14-year-old secondary school student in Lagos, symbolically took over the affairs of the state as a one-day governor on Monday, February 16. Governor Sanwo-Olu temporarily vacated his seat and ceded the position to Etiyemonu.

The one-day governor is a student of Lagos State Senior Model College in Igbookuta, Imota, Ikorodu Division. She has emerged as the overall winner of the 2025/2026 Spelling Bee Competition, which was conducted for all the public secondary schools in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu received the one-day governor at the State House in Marina. She was accompanied by her two cabinet members, who are the one-day deputy governor and the one-day secretary to the state government, who are Dorcas Awoyemi (a student of Ikosi Senior High School) and Salami Jumain Olaide (a student of Angus Memorial Senior High School, Morocco Road, Yaba).

The students were accompanied by their parents and teachers. Etiyemonu won the 21st edition of the Spelling Bee competition. She presided over a short meeting of the State Executive Council. The spelling bee was a project started by the former First Lady and now Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

Nigerians react to Lagos one-day governor

The video of pictures of the moment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Prince commended the moment:

"A truly proud moment. Excellence, confidence, and hard work on full display, Esther is a shining example of the future Lagos is building. Congratulations to her."

Citykush recalled when the initiative was started:

"First Lady Oluremi Tinubu started this initiative in 2001 through the New Era Foundation, and the idea of One Day Governor was initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

Everything Politics congratulated Esther:

"Big congratulations to Esther Etiyemonu, a proud moment for her and for Lagos. Hopefully, as she grows and aspires to greater leadership, we will judge her by merit, not by narrow definitions of who is “Lagos enough.” Talent should never be limited by identity politics."

Alaka Tunde

"A proud moment indeed, Celebrating excellence, hard work, and the promise of a brighter future. This is how leaders are raised. Congratulations to her, but this is not our infinity logo."

Niyi commended the moment:

"A legacy institutionalised by a visionary leader. Over two decades of practice, and growing stronger. I salute @officialABAT, a distinguished leader amongst his peers & juniors. Congratulations to the young lady."

