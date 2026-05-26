Former IGP Defects to SDP After Losing APC Governorship Ticket
- Former Inspector-General of Police Adamu Abubakar has resigned from the APC after losing the Nasarawa governorship primary
- Adamu joined the Social Democratic Party, citing fairness issues with the APC's primary process
- His resignation letter was submitted to APC officials in Lafia on Monday, May 25, 2026
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Lafia, Nasarawa State - Former Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu Abubakar has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) after losing the governorship primary in Nasarawa State.
Adamu formally joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after resigning from the APC to pursue his governorship ambition.
The former police boss contested the APC governorship primary and lost to Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada.
He said the conduct of the APC governorship primary undermined the principles of fairness and internal democracy.
“What happened was not a primary election; it was a coordinated assault on democracy.”
As reported by Daily Trust, this was contained in a statement issued by Isa Nathaniel, Director, Contact and Mobilisation Committee of Adamu’s campaign organisation
“After wide-ranging consultations with stakeholders, delegates, supporters, and committed party members across Nasarawa State, Adamu Mohamed and his political movement have officially resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and formally joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).
“This decision follows the disgraceful charade that masqueraded as the APC Governorship Primary Election held on May 21, 2026.”
He submitted his resignation letter on Monday, May 25, 2026, to officials of the APC Makama Ward in Lafia Local Government Area.
“In your presence, Deputy Chairman Ahmed Awwal and Secretary Usman Abdullahi, I am addressing a letter to you to resign from the APC party.”
Adamu polled 39,675 votes in the APC governorship primary against Senator Wadada, who scored 195,285 votes.
Ex-IGP obtains APC nomination for gubernatorial election
Recall that Adamu sought the APC nomination for the 2027 Nasarawa state governorship.
Adamu rejected the consensus candidate, Senator Ahmed Wadada, insisting on a competitive primary election.
The campaign director emphasised no national endorsement for Nasarawa governorship aspirants, promoting a fair election process.
Read similar stories on defecting from APC:
- Nasarawa Deputy Speaker Dumps PDP, Defects to APC ahead of 2027 Elections
- APC Loses 2 Influential, Popular Senators After Primary Losing Primary Elections
- 2027 Elections: Popular APC ex-national assembly lawmaker resigns amid NDC thrives
- Ganduje’s First Son Dumps APC, Joins Kwankwaso in NDC, Picks Form
- Lawmaker Representing Gov Yusuf's Constituency Dumps APC Party After Losing Return Ticket
Former IGP joins Alkali 2027 guber race
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that former Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, announced candidacy for Yobe State governorship in the 2027 elections.
Alkali expressed concerns over the breakdown of the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus arrangement among aspirants.
He said four other candidates have also obtained nomination forms ahead of the elections
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.