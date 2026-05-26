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Former IGP Defects to SDP After Losing APC Governorship Ticket
Politics

Former IGP Defects to SDP After Losing APC Governorship Ticket

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • Former Inspector-General of Police Adamu Abubakar has resigned from the APC after losing the Nasarawa governorship primary
  • Adamu joined the Social Democratic Party, citing fairness issues with the APC's primary process
  • His resignation letter was submitted to APC officials in Lafia on Monday, May 25, 2026

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lafia, Nasarawa State - Former Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu Abubakar has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) after losing the governorship primary in Nasarawa State.

Adamu formally joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after resigning from the APC to pursue his governorship ambition.

Former IGP Adamu Quits APC, Joins SDP After Controversial Governorship Primary
Former IGP Adamu Abubakar leaves APC for SDP. Photo credit:@j_baare
Source: Twitter

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The former police boss contested the APC governorship primary and lost to Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada.

He said the conduct of the APC governorship primary undermined the principles of fairness and internal democracy.

“What happened was not a primary election; it was a coordinated assault on democracy.”

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As reported by Daily Trust, this was contained in a statement issued by Isa Nathaniel, Director, Contact and Mobilisation Committee of Adamu’s campaign organisation

“After wide-ranging consultations with stakeholders, delegates, supporters, and committed party members across Nasarawa State, Adamu Mohamed and his political movement have officially resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and formally joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).
“This decision follows the disgraceful charade that masqueraded as the APC Governorship Primary Election held on May 21, 2026.”

He submitted his resignation letter on Monday, May 25, 2026, to officials of the APC Makama Ward in Lafia Local Government Area.

“In your presence, Deputy Chairman Ahmed Awwal and Secretary Usman Abdullahi, I am addressing a letter to you to resign from the APC party.”

Adamu polled 39,675 votes in the APC governorship primary against Senator Wadada, who scored 195,285 votes.

Ex-IGP obtains APC nomination for gubernatorial election

Recall that Adamu sought the APC nomination for the 2027 Nasarawa state governorship.

Adamu rejected the consensus candidate, Senator Ahmed Wadada, insisting on a competitive primary election.

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Breaking: Viral video shows President Tinubu arriving Lagos school for APC presidential primary

The campaign director emphasised no national endorsement for Nasarawa governorship aspirants, promoting a fair election process.

Read similar stories on defecting from APC:

Former IGP joins Alkali 2027 guber race

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that former Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, announced candidacy for Yobe State governorship in the 2027 elections.

Alkali expressed concerns over the breakdown of the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus arrangement among aspirants.

He said four other candidates have also obtained nomination forms ahead of the elections

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
APCNasarawa StateSDP
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