Adamawa state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has publicly commended Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, lauding his leadership and commitment in the country’s fight against banditry and terrorism.

The message, delivered amid an ongoing public disagreement involving former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai, underscored the President’s confidence in the nation’s security architecture and its chief coordinator.

Tinubu credits victories over bandits and terrorists

In his remarks, President Tinubu credited recent security successes to the efforts of the National Security Adviser, describing Ribadu’s service in glowing terms.

“With you we have defeated bandits and terrorists. You're a gold National Security Adviser. Honest, bold, courageous, and committed to the job. I believe the state of Adamawa is strongly proud of you because I am too.”

Presidency signals confidence in security leadership

The President’s endorsement comes at a time of heightened public attention following criticisms and exchanges linked to El-Rufai, adding political weight to the statement and signalling firm backing for the NSA.

Observers say the message reflects the Presidency’s intent to reassure Nigerians of continuity and resolve in national security management.

By openly reaffirming support for Ribadu, the President appears to be reinforcing trust in the current security strategy, while emphasising accountability and results in tackling insecurity across the country.

