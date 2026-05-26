A University of Ibadan graduate celebrated bagging a first-class degree in English on social media

She received an academic excellence award from a Muslim student organisation that honoured many other first-class graduates

The lady shared pictures of her statement of result alongside the multiple plaques she gathered throughout her undergraduate years

A University of Ibadan (UI) graduate, Halimah Ajibade, has online community members celebrating her academic success after she shared her graduation milestones.

She finished her Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a first-class honour.

A University of Ibadan graduate flaunts multiple awards. Photo credit: Halimah Ajibade/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Halimah explained that she completed her studies in January 2026 and had been waiting at home for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) mobilisation and convocation ceremony.

Her hard work became visible to the public during a recent weekend celebration organised for top-performing students.

UI graduate honoured for academic excellence

The graduate revealed that the Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria (MSSN), UNIBADAN branch, invited her and more than 100 other first-class graduates to a special award presentation. She noted that she had consistently won the academic excellence award every session during her time at the university.

Halimah uploaded photos of her final statement of results, which confirmed her first-class standing, along with several award plaques. She acknowledged that the academic journey was demanding but credited her discipline and faith for the final result.

Halimah said in the LinkedIn post:

"I completed my B.A. English degree from University of Ibadan in January with a First Class, and since then, I have been home focusing on other things yet waiting for the next phase."

She added:

"Receiving the award reminded me of the true meaning of compounding consistency. I received this academic excellence award every session throughout my undergraduate years, and now, receiving it again as a graduate felt like the completion of a beautiful journey. On difficult days, recognitions like this were a part of the motivation to keep going, stay disciplined, and remain afloat."

Reactions to UI first-class graduate achievement

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

Aliyah Abdulrafiu said:

"Indeed recognitions like these are part of the motivations to keep going. Thanks for being an inspiration to the Ummah. Congratulations 🎉❤️ Allahuma Barik.❤️"

Ridwan Muhammed-Jamiu said:

"Congratulations, Halimah Ajibade ... May Almighty Allah SWT put Barokah in it."

Qudus Adedokun said:

"Congratulations, Halimah. Greater heights."

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Legit.ng had earlier reported that a young lady shared her experience as she celebrated the conclusion of her doctorate studies at Babcock University.

Source: Legit.ng