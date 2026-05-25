A UNIBEN graduate has revealed that she funded her education through tailoring, teaching, catering and Forex trading due to financial hardship at home

She said failing a course in her first year nearly shattered her dream of graduating with a first-class degree

The Industrial Engineering graduate eventually earned a first class and emerged as the most influential graduating female student in her faculty

Financial hardship did not stop Chetachukwu Mmadudiukor from chasing academic success at the University of Benin. The Industrial Engineering graduate balanced tailoring, catering, teaching and trading while pursuing a first-class degree.

In an extensive interview with Punch, the graduate said surviving university life required discipline, sacrifice and multiple sources of income because support from home was limited.

UNIBEN first-class graduate shared how tailoring, catering and teaching help her survive university life. Photo:Chetachukwu

Source: Facebook

Despite the pressure, she finished as one of the top students in her department and earned recognition as the most influential graduating female student.

How did UNIBEN graduate survive school?

Mmadudiukor explained that her journey into engineering began during secondary school after she switched from social sciences to sciences in SS2. She said the decision was inspired by her father’s unrealised dream of becoming an engineer.

“He wanted to study engineering but could not continue his studies due to financial difficulties. My dad used to say that he would have been an engineer if he had had the opportunity to attend university,” she said.

The Anambra State indigene disclosed that she originally planned to study Mechanical Engineering but later changed to Industrial Engineering after recording a low score in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to her, adapting to science subjects became easier because she enjoyed calculations and attended tutorial classes during long vacations.

She recalled facing disappointment in her first year after failing a course, a development that made her fear losing the chance of graduating with a first class.

“I thought I would not be able to graduate with a first class. I was at the point of giving up, but I spoke with my mentor,” she said.

What jobs funded her university education?

The graduate revealed that she began working as a secondary school teacher within the university community from her first year. At the same time, she sewed clothes to support herself financially.

The UNIBEN graduate combined tailoring and catering jobs with academics to support herself through school. Photo: UNIBEN

Source: Facebook

She explained that financial struggles at home forced her to delay university admission for years after secondary school.

“I finished secondary school in 2017/2018, but I wrote the UTME in 2020/2021 because of financial problems,” she stated.

According to her, the demands of engineering courses later made teaching difficult, forcing her to focus on catering and food delivery services alongside her studies.

“At some point, a friend and I started cooking for people for pay. We delivered cooked food. In 300-level, I started Forex trading,” she added.

Mmadudiukor said combining business activities with academics was exhausting, especially during periods that required money for practical sessions and projects.

How first class dream became reality

The graduate said she became confident of graduating with a first class after recording a 5.0 GPA in her 400-level results.

She credited regular night classes, reading groups and encouragement from mentors and friends for helping her remain focused throughout school.

Mmadudiukor also earned an award as the most influential graduating female student in her faculty after volunteering in student leadership activities.

She said balancing work, academics and campus responsibilities shaped her resilience and determination.

“The experience has been wonderful, and I am grateful to God,” she said.

Her success, according to her, became a source of celebration for her family because she emerged as the first person in her village and kindred to graduate with a first-class degree.

LASU matriculates 14,893 students

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos State University had formally admitted 14,893 new undergraduates for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The vice chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello, addressed the fresh students at the matriculation ceremony held on the Ojo main campus on Monday, December 1, and urged them to uphold discipline and remain focused on their academic goals.

Source: Legit.ng