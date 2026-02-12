President Bola Tinubu has said the late General Murtala Muhammed, a former military head of state, was “a military officer with democratic traditions and love in his veins.” The president said that the short-lived administration laid the foundation for the return of democracy and the liberation of Africa.

The president made the comment while being represented by Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. He spoke at the event designed to commemorate the late military leader, organised by the Murtala Muhammed Foundation in Abuja. The event was attended by African presidents, diplomats and traditional rulers.

His statement reads in part:

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu salutes the family and the Foundation for this event. He says Murtala Muhammed was a military officer with democratic traditions and love in his veins.”

Akume said that during the short period that Mohammed presided over the country, the late military leader put every policy in place to return Nigeria to potential democracy, even though his life was cut short. He added that Mohammed put a solid team in place to ensure the democratic transition of the government.

The presidential appointee explained that Mohammed's successor, Olusegun Obasanjo, sustained the transition programme, which was supported by members of the Supreme Military Council.

President Tinubu then praised the former military head of state for fighting corruption with the skills and talent given to him by God. He said Mohammed will continue to be remembered and respected by all Nigerians.

Tinubu also highlighted the commitment of the former Nigerian leader to the liberation of Africa, adding that he "believed in Africa" and sought the “total deconstruction of colonial rule on the continent.”

He recalled that Nigeria played a crucial role in the struggle to decolonise Angola, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe, and in the eventual end of apartheid in South Africa.

Speaking on the assassination of General Mohammed in 1976, the SGF said he was a university student when the incident happened and reminisced about the shock that shook the country during the time.

He said that students from the University of Ibadan, the Polytechnic of Ibadan and the University of Lagos mobilised and protested the unwarranted interruption in the country's governance.

President Tinubu also expressed optimism about the prospects of Africa and urged the people not to despair. He also defended his administration's reform.

Source: Legit.ng