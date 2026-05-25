The Katsina State Government has disclosed that Nura Aliyu Garwa, identified as a suspected mastermind of a kidnapping syndicate allegedly involved in the abduction of an eight-year-old boy in Katsina metropolis had earlier been suspended from his position as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda on Community Development.

According to a statement issued on Monday and signed by the Katsina State Commissioner of Information and Culture, Bala Salisu Zango, Garwa was suspended over allegations relating to the diversion of empowerment materials intended for communities in Batsari Local Government Area under the state’s Community Development Programme.

Source: Legit.ng