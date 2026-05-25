Katsina Govt Speaks On Governor’s Ex-Aide Allegedly Linked To Kidnapping
The Katsina State Government has disclosed that Nura Aliyu Garwa, identified as a suspected mastermind of a kidnapping syndicate allegedly involved in the abduction of an eight-year-old boy in Katsina metropolis had earlier been suspended from his position as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda on Community Development.
According to a statement issued on Monday and signed by the Katsina State Commissioner of Information and Culture, Bala Salisu Zango, Garwa was suspended over allegations relating to the diversion of empowerment materials intended for communities in Batsari Local Government Area under the state’s Community Development Programme.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944