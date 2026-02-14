President Bola Tinubu's media aide, Bayo Onanuga, has called for an investigation into Nasir El - Rufai ' s illegal wire-tapping admission

El-Rufai, in an interview, alleged that NSA Nuhu Ribadu, ordered his arrest on his return to Nigeria from outside the country

Nigerians have reacted strongly to El-Rufai's controversial admission of wire-tapping, as many of them made different perception

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, has called for a thorough investigation of the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, following the latter's confession of wire-tapping into the phone of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

The presidential aide made the call in an interview while reacting to the former governor's claim in an interview on Friday, February 13.

El-Rufai confesses to wire-tapping NSA's phone

In the interview, the former governor alleged that the NSA ordered his arrest following what he described as a failed move to arrest and detain him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday, February 12.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) also alleged that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) used the Department of State Services (DSS) to carry out the action.

When asked how he knew that the NSA ordered his arrest, the former governor said he and others listened to his conversation. His statement reads:

“He made the call because we listened to their calls. The government thinks that they are the only ones who listen to calls. But we also have our ways.”

Reacting to the claim, the presidential aide said El-Rufai's claim amounted to the admission of illegal wire-tapping and should be a concern to the law enforcement agencies.

Nigerians react as Onanuga calls for El-Rufai's probe

Onanuga's response has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Aina Dipo said El-Rufai's action was illegal:

"El-Rufai’s statement touches on a serious legal and national security matter if anyone actually intercepted the NSA’s communications without authorisation, that person could face criminal charges under Nigerian law. Section 7 makes intentional interception of communications without authorisation an offence. It applies to any person who intercepts data, including wiretapping or packet sniffing. Given that the wiretapping was against a National Security Adviser to the Presidency. There’s also a plausible cause for concern on attempted coup, terrorism and other related crimes."

Ayo Adebamowo condemned the former governor's claim:

"It is shocking that El-Rufai, a learned ex-public official, could openly admit on national TV to complicity in illegality re the unlawful, unauthorised and illegal tapping of mobile phone communications of Nigeria’s National Security Adviser. This is a high-serious risk of monumental proportions."

Casmir Ajems condemned El-Rufai's move:

"Not all. How can someone tap the phone of the national security advisor? That is already a matter of national security."

Abiola Olagoke accused the government of wire-tapping too:

"Why are you wire-tapping private citizens, too? Did you not hear that part? Or are you not in this country when a certain ex-gov is giving an account of a private meeting with a sitting Gov and a former vice-president of this country? No one has a monopoly of wore-tapping."

